Six killed in explosion in Damascus: SANA

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Six citizens were killed Thursday and nearly 23 others were injured in a bomb explosion that targeted Assayida Zainab town in Damascus countryside, Syria's state-run SANA news agency reported.

A motorcycle was detonated near a taxi at the Ku’a Sudan street in Sayyida Zainab town, the SANA report said.

Syria’s Interior Ministry said the police and authorities concerned rushed to the explosion place “as bodies of the martyrs and the injured were admitted to hospitals.”

According to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the bomb explosion in front of Sayedat Al-Sham hotel in Sayeda Zeinab city resulted in the tragic death of eight people: six Syrians, including a woman, and two non-Syrians.

The attack also left 20 others injured.

Damascus has been targeted from time to time by Israeli airstrikes and bombings carried out by militant groups since the country's civil war began in 2011.

Read More: Israeli missile strikes kill 15 in central Syria’s Damascus, reports watchdog

This devastating conflict has resulted in the loss of half a million lives and forced millions of others to flee their homes