Coalition commander calls for accelerated Peshmerga reforms

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Major General Matthew McFarlane, Commander of the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), told reporters on Sunday that the KRG should appoint a Peshmerga minister and accelerate reforms.

“As you well know, the United States and Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Sept. 2022, in which both sides agreed to a process of reform for the Peshmerga forces under the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs (MoPA),” he said.

“The aim of these reforms was to unify and professionalize the Peshmerga forces to reach this objective, the United States has committed to providing financial and capacity building assistance through 2026.”

Some progress

He said progress towards key milestones under this effort have been assessed at a Peshmerga coordination group meeting. He added that a recent review has assessed that the Ministry of Peshmerga had made some progress on MoU milestones.

“But the absence of the Minister of Peshmerga Affairs has weakened the institution and stalled progress on efforts to unify and professionalize the force. Following the July quarterly assessment we issued a statement indicating our disappointment in the progress made in achieving key reform objectives,” he added.

“As we look ahead to the upcoming annual assessment of the reform effort, we urge the KRG to appoint a Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs Minister as evidence of a sincere unified commitment from the KRG,” he said.

He warned that the “inability of the KRG to achieve objectives, key results, or milestones outlined in the MOU could negatively affect the Department of Defense’s (DoD) ability to continue to provide security assistance to the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs”.

Removal of Peshmerga’s PUK minister

The US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East Dana Stroul during a visit to Erbil in July also called for the return of Shoresh Ismail to the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs.

Ismail reportedly suspended his work in Oct. 2022 after the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) removed him.

Major General Matthew McFarlane underlined that Peshmerga reforms “must accelerate in order to meet the agreed conditions in the MoU.”

"The MoU is a bilateral commitment and both sides must fulfill their parts to enable their assistance. We hope that the KRG leadership can come together to make sure progress is made in line with the MoU and help to create a unified and professionalized Peshmerga force.”

He added if “we continue to see a lack of progress, we will consider taking appropriate action to ensure that we do not invest in something that does not have a viable future.”

Therefore, he said the US expects the KRG to appoint a new minister. “The absence of that person today has led to slowing reforms and creating unfavorable conditions in the reform process.”

“Some progress has been made today, but more political will is required to drive forward these reforms,” he added.

Routine troop movements

Furthermore, he denied rumours in the regional media that the US is sending more troops to Iraq. The rumors alleged these troops were to carry out an operation against Iranian-backed groups in eastern Syria to cut Iranian supply routes to Syria and Lebanon.

“I have seen those rumours, they are just rumours,” he said. “We are in the middle of rotations right now, they are normal routine activities in which we will bring in new units with equipment,” he added.

“These rotations are necessary so our troops stay fresh and troops over time and stay connected to their families. There was a press release in March from the Department of Defense about it, pending changes,” he added.

Lastly, he said the troop movements on the roads by US troops in Iraq, are “in fact a transition of units. There are zero plans to do anything apart from staying focused on Daash (ISIS) and ensuring that Daash can never emerge.”

Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder on Aug. 17 also denied reports that the US forces are involved in border security between Iraq and Syria. “There is no border security. We don't provide border security.”