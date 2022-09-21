KRG, US to ink MoU on continuing assistance to Peshmerga forces

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is set to sign a memorandum of understanding with the United States on Wednesday on continuing assistance to the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs, a government statement read.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received a US delegation headed by Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Dr. Celeste Wallander in Erbil on Wednesday.

In addition to enhancing bilateral ties between Erbil and Washington, Barzani and Wallander discussed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two sides with regards to maintaining support for Peshmerga forces and continuing security and military cooperation between the two sides, a statement from Barzani’s office read.

The MoU is set to be signed on Wednesday in the capital Erbil, the press release added.

Barzani thanked the US support for Peshmerga forces, particularly in the fight against ISIS, the statement added, describing the to-be-signed deal as “important”.

The premier also reiterated the Region’s desire to develop multilateral ties with Washington.

The US defense official, in return, expressed her delight that she is signing the MoU, which indicates the “strong US-Kurdistan Region relationship”, according to the statement.

The officials also highlighted the ongoing reform progress of the KRG ninth cabinet and of the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs as well as resolving the lingering issues between Erbil and Baghdad constitutionally.

US Ambassador to Iraq Alina L. Romanowski and Consul General Irvin Hicks Jr. were also in attendance.

The US-led Coalition to Defeat ISIS has assisted the Ministry of Peshmerga to undertake the reform progress in the security sector, including unifying the forces under the leadership of the government.

The international partners also provide training to the Kurdish forces.