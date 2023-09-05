SDF continues to advance into Thiban: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Nine members of the local gunmen were killed in Thiban town in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor, as a result of the continuation of the armed clashes between the SDF and supporters of Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Hifl.

“The SDF advanced into the town and took control of more than half of the town, amid the continuation of the battles between both sides,” the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.

Update: The village of Al-Hawayij, adjacent to the Dhiban town in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor, has been successfully cleared by our forces. Now our forces are advancing towards the main street in the village. Four Syria regime NDF members were captured during the… pic.twitter.com/zWuBWJaAGR — Farhad Shami (@farhad_shami) September 5, 2023

Moreover, earlier today the SDF media centre said the Al-Hawayij, adjacent to the Dhiban town in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor, "has been successfully cleared by our forces."

"Now our forces are advancing towards the main street in the village. Four Syria regime NDF (National Defense Forces) members were captured during the clashes."

This also comes amidst rumours that Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Hifl fled to Syrian-government controlled areas on the west bank of Deir ez-Zor.

However, Naher media claimed the tribal leader is still directing battles in Thiban.

Moreover, SOHR said so far 70 gunmen remain in Thiban, whose surrender is being negotiated.

Earlier today, SDF took control of Hawaij Thiban, and managed to advance towards Al-Tayanah town, east of Hawij Thiban in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor and take control of about 40 percent of Thiban town after violent battles.

Accordingly, the death toll since the beginning of the clashes on August 27 between the SDF and rival armed groups, has reached 84 persons, including nine civilians.

The conflict erupted when SDF dismissed and arrested Abu Khawla, the former leader of the Deir ez-Zor Military Council.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in a report on Monday said the humanitarian community “continues to call on all parties to the conflict and advocate for free and unimpeded movement and evacuation of injured patients and ambulances through conflict lines.”

Moreover, it said critical public infrastructure is reported damaged, destroyed, or vandalized/looted, resulting in heightened risks for civilian access to food, electricity and health services.

“This reportedly includes at least two area hospitals. Three water treatment facilities (Thiban, Darnaj and Al-Jardhi stations) serving 15,000 people have been damaged and are non-operational,” the report said.