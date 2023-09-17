US grants three IKR polytechnic universities $1.4 million to install Cisco labs

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The newly inaugurated US Consul General in Erbil Mark Stroh on Sunday held a press conference and touched upon cybersecurity development in the Kurdistan Region.

The Consul stated that the US commitment to international partnerships on cybersecurity issues remains strong and they emphasize working with their partners to build a defensible, resilient, and safe digital ecosystem.

“To say just one example, the consulate recently provided 1.4 million dollars to install new Cisco labs at three polytechnic universities in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region to ensure that the next generation of the IKR’s IT professionals have access to secure and safe US technology systems,” Stroh stressed.

He also pointed out that advancing their shared goals requires promoting a global cyberspace where responsible state behavior is not just expected but encouraged. In contrast, irresponsible behavior is both costly and isolating.

“Malicious state-sponsored cyber activity that intentionally damages critical infrastructure or otherwise impairs the delivery of services to the public can have cascading domestic, regional and global effects and poses an elevated risk of harm to population,” the US envoy added.

Cisco is a multinational technology conglomerate that is known for its networking products and services. Cisco's products and services include routers, switches, security software, and collaboration tools. In addition, Cisco provides a range of training and certification programs to help IT professionals develop technical skills. The company's products are used by organizations around the world to build and maintain their IT infrastructure.