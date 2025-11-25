U.S. Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources to Visit Erbil

His agenda includes visits to U.S. diplomatic facilities and the inauguration of the new U.S. Consulate General in Erbil, a move seen as further strengthening American diplomatic presence and long-term commitments to the Kurdistan Region.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The U.S. Department of State announced on Tuesday that Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Michael Rigas will embark on a regional tour from November 27 to December 5, with stops in Istanbul, Baghdad, Erbil, and Jerusalem. The visit highlights Washington’s continued engagement in promoting stability, security, religious freedom, and economic prosperity across the Middle East.

According to the State Department, the Deputy Secretary’s tour will begin in Turkey, where he will lead the U.S. delegation to attend the 1700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea—an event of major historical significance for Christian communities worldwide. During his stay, Rigas is also scheduled to meet with Turkish officials to advance bilateral relations and hold talks with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, the spiritual leader of the Eastern Orthodox Church.

Rigas will then travel to Iraq for high-level meetings with senior Iraqi government officials. His agenda includes visits to U.S. diplomatic facilities and the inauguration of the new U.S. Consulate General in Erbil, a move seen as further strengthening American diplomatic presence and long-term commitments to the Kurdistan Region.

The compound of the new U.S. Consulate General in Erbil is being built on a 50-acre property and is the largest U.S. consulate in the world. The construction of the new consulate has faced several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, security concerns, and adjustments to the project scope. The project is now progressing toward the inauguration, with high-level officials from the U.S. and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) having visited the site.

The Deputy Secretary will conclude his trip in Israel, where he is expected to reaffirm what the State Department described as the “ironclad” relationship between Washington and Jerusalem. The visit will also focus on enhancing diplomatic operations and ensuring the effective implementation of U.S. foreign assistance in support of American strategic goals.

The visit comes at a time of heightened regional political and security dynamics, with the United States actively involved in diplomatic initiatives aimed at reducing tensions and reinforcing partnerships. Washington has emphasized its support for regional stability, particularly through strengthened alliances with Turkey, Iraq, and Israel—three countries central to U.S. foreign policy interests. Rigas’s tour reflects ongoing efforts to maintain dialogue, support democratic principles, and bolster cooperation on the security, humanitarian, and economic fronts.