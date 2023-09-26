KRG hopes Canada to elevate diplomatic representation with Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) hopes Canada will increase its diplomatic representation with Erbil, as the Kurdish region seeks stronger ties with Ottawa.

The North American country currently has an embassy office in Erbil.

“We hope and have called for elevating the office to consulate general level or consular during our meetings,” Safeen Dizayee, the head of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Department of Foreign Relations, told Kurdistan 24 on Monday in Canada, where the diplomat is currently on an official visit at the invitation of Canadian members of parliament.

Canada is a “significant and important” country, with which the Kurdistan Region seeks to strengthen its ties, added Dizayee on the sidelines of the Kurdish Heritage Day event, hosted by Canadian MP Chandrya Arya.

A top Canadian parliamentary delegation – Canadian Parliamentary Friends of the Kurds – visited the Kurdistan Region in early September and met with the Kurdish region’s top officials, including Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

Having been a member of the US-led Coalition against Daesh – the Arabic acronym for ISIS – since Sept. 2014, Canada has provided training for the Iraqi and Kurdish forces as part of international efforts to defeat the terror group.

Canada has around 200 Coalition soldiers in the Kurdistan Region who are involved in training local Peshmerga in the fight against ISIS.