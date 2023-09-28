President Nechirvan Barzani applauds Romania for supporting anti-ISIS fight

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Thursday received a delegation from the Romanian Senate led by the Chairman of the Senate Foreign Policy Committee, Titus Corlatean and thanked Romania for their support.

The delegation included Romanian Senators, Romania’s Ambassador to Iraq, diplomats and the head of Romania’s consular office in Erbil.

Both emphasized further developing bilateral relations between Romania and Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, especially in the economic and educational fields, the Kurdistan Presidency said in a press statement. Moreover, they also discussed Erbil-Baghdad relations and their ongoing talks.

President Nechirvan Barzani commended Romania’s readiness, role and participation in the international coalition against ISIS, and thanked Romania for providing scholarships and educational opportunities to students in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq for many years.

The guest delegation expressed their pleasure with their visit and said that their country is ready and willing to explore investment opportunities in the Kurdistan Region.

They exchanged views with President Nechirvan Barzani on Romania’s private sector’s plans to work and invest in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Read More: KDP President Barzani calls for continued international anti-ISIS efforts

The delegation earlier today also met with Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani, who reiterated on the importance of continued international efforts to combat the remaining threats of Islamic State.