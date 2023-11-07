Politics

US policy is to resolve revenue issues, says US Consul General

Oil companies and several countries, including the US and Russia, have previously called for the resumption of oil exports.
author_image Kurdistan 24
KRG acting Minister of Natural Resources Kamal Mohammed (right) during his meeting with US Consul General Mark Stroh, Nov. 7, 2023. (Photo: KRG Ministry of Natural Resources)
KRG acting Minister of Natural Resources Kamal Mohammed (right) during his meeting with US Consul General Mark Stroh, Nov. 7, 2023. (Photo: KRG Ministry of Natural Resources)
Kurdistan KRG Ministry of Natural Resources Mark Stroh Kamal Mohammed Salih

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) acting Minister of Natural Resources Kamal Mohammed Salih on Tuesday met with US Consul General Mark Stroh in Erbil, according to a statement from the KRG Ministry of Natural Resources.

The US Consul General expressed his country’s desire to further invest in the electricity, energy, and oil sectors in the Kurdistan Region.

Regarding the resumption of oil exports from the Kurdistan Region, the US Consul General said that oil cessation has harmed the revenues and public sector of the Kurdistan Region.

"Resolving revenue issues and passing the oil and gas bill will be among Washington's policy and agenda priorities," Stroh said.

Mr. Mohammed expressed his gratitude to the top US diplomat for the role of the US in its efforts to resume oil exports and expand the industry.

The KRG, Turkey, and Iraq have participated in several rounds of negotiations since then to resume exports, whose loss is estimated to be about $7 billion.

Oil companies and several countries, including the US and Russia, have previously called for the resumption of oil exports.

Before the halt, the Kurdish region was independently exporting 450,000 barrels of oil per day through the pipeline, which was also sending another 100,000 barrels of Iraqi oil from Kirkuk Province.

For the Kurdistan Region to receive a 12.6 percent share of Iraq’s budget annually, it has to sell 400,000 barrels of oil per day via SOMO, per the country’s budget law.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive