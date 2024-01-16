Western countries, UN condemn deadly IRGC attacks on Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Several Western countries and the United Nations on Tuesday morning condemned the deadly ballistic missile attacks by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps on Erbil city, which had killed at least four civilians.

At least three ballistic missiles hit the private residence of a renowned Kurdish businessman Peshraw Dizayee in northern Erbil city during a family gathering, resulting in four causalities among his family, including 11-months and 18-months children. Six others have been wounded.

UK

“I condemn Iran’s act of aggression against Erbil, a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the British Ambassador to Iraq Stephen Hitchen said in a post on early Tuesday.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the families of those killed in these attacks and express my support for the Kurdistan Regional Government at this critical time,” he added.

The United Nations

“We strongly condemn last night’s Iranian attack on locations in Erbil, Iraq's Kurdistan Region, which caused civilian casualties,” the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, known as UNAMI, wrote in a statement shared on X, formerly Twitter.

“Attacks, by any side, violating Iraqi sovereignty & territorial integrity must stop. Security concerns must be addressed through dialogue, not strike,” it added.

Canada

“I strongly condemn the attacks on #Erbil overnight. On behalf of @CanadainIraq and @CanadainErbil, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and those injured in this senseless attack,” Canadian Ambassador to Iraq Kathy Bunka wrote in an X post.

Germany

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms the irresponsible Iranian missile attacks on #Erbil tonight," the German Foreign Office said in a post.

"They violate Iraq's territorial integrity and endanger the stability of the entire region. Our thoughts are with the victims' families," it added.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday condemned the IRGC attacks, urging the international community not to remain silent in the face of the “repeated attacks”. The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will work with the international community to stop the attacks, he added.

The IRGC similarly targeted another residence of a Kurdish businessman in 2022, resulting in significant material damage to the mansion.

