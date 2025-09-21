UK, Canada, and Australia Recognize Palestinian State Despite US and Israeli Opposition

The coordinated announcements by the three major Western powers came despite strong opposition from both Israel and the United States.

6 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Sunday that the United Kingdom has formally recognized a Palestinian state, a move he described as part of a broader effort to end the war in Gaza and promote lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

In a statement, Starmer emphasized that while the recognition is largely symbolic, it marks a historic moment given Britain’s historical role in the region. The UK played a decisive part in the establishment of Israel through the 1917 Balfour Declaration, during its mandate over Palestine. “This step is about acknowledging the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and paving the way for a two-state solution,” he said.

Canada also formally recognized Palestine on Sunday. Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed the decision on social platform X, following earlier remarks in July that signalled Canada’s frustration over the ongoing conflict and its desire to support a peaceful resolution.

Australia followed suit, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announcing that his government’s recognition of Palestine was effective immediately, in coordination with the UK and Canada. Albanese underscored that Australia’s stance aligns with growing international calls for a negotiated two-state solution.

The coordinated announcements by the three major Western powers came despite strong opposition from both Israel and the United States. Washington has consistently argued that recognition should only follow direct negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians. Israel, meanwhile, has rejected recognition outright, calling it counterproductive at a time of heightened conflict.

Recognition of Palestine has long been a contentious issue in international diplomacy. Since the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) first declared statehood in 1988, more than 130 UN member states have recognized Palestine. However, major Western powers such as the United States and most of Western Europe have refrained from doing so, citing the need for a negotiated peace settlement with Israel.

The latest moves by the UK, Canada, and Australia reflect a significant shift in Western foreign policy amid the escalating conflict in Gaza. They also underscore the growing impatience with the lack of progress in peace negotiations, as well as the mounting humanitarian toll of the war.