Netanyahu Rejects Growing Push for Palestinian Statehood, Calling It Threat to Israel’s Survival

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to fight the growing international push for a Palestinian state, calling it an "absurd reward for terrorism" that would "endanger Israel's existence." His defiance comes as Britain, Portugal, and other nations are set to recognize Palestinian statehood at the UN.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday issued a defiant and unequivocal rejection of the growing international movement to recognize a Palestinian state, declaring that the establishment of such an entity would fundamentally "endanger Israel's survival."

In a stern address to his cabinet, the Prime Minister pledged to vigorously oppose these efforts at the United Nations General Assembly this week, framing the push for statehood not as a step toward peace, but as an "absurd reward for terrorism" that Israel will fight in every available arena.

"We will also need to fight, both at the UN and in all other arenas, against the false propaganda directed at us and against calls for a Palestinian state, which would endanger our existence and serve as absurd reward for terrorism," Netanyahu stated.

His message was a direct and forceful response to a coordinated diplomatic drive by a growing number of nations, including some of Israel's long-standing allies, who are set to formally recognize a Palestinian state in the coming days. "The international community will hear from us on this matter in the coming days," he vowed.

Netanyahu's comments came as Britain and Portugal were expected on Sunday to join a wave of approximately 10 nations making similar declarations of recognition. This diplomatic surge is timed to coincide with the annual gathering of world leaders at the UN General Assembly in New York, where the long-stalled two-state solution is expected to dominate discussions.

The move reflects a significant and palpable shift in international sentiment, driven by increasing frustration and criticism of Israel's intensifying military offensive in the Gaza Strip, which is now nearing the end of its second year.

The recognition drive is being led by countries that have traditionally been closely aligned with Israel, making the policy shift all the more significant.

According to UK media reports, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was expected to announce London’s change in policy on Sunday. This follows a warning Starmer issued in July, in which he stated that Britain would move toward recognition if Israel failed to take "substantive steps" toward a ceasefire with Hamas by the time of the UN meeting.

He has argued that recognition is a necessary step to create a "proper peace process" and deliver maximum diplomatic impact for the two-state framework. Prime Minister Netanyahu had previously denounced Starmer's position, accusing him of rewarding "monstrous terrorism" and appeasing "jihadist ideology."

Similarly, Portugal’s Foreign Ministry confirmed on Friday that it would also formalize its recognition on Sunday, following through on a pledge made in July. At the time, Lisbon had cited the "extremely worrying evolution of the conflict" as the impetus for its decision.

Since that initial announcement, the war in Gaza has escalated dramatically. Israel has intensified its bombardments, a UN-backed hunger monitor has officially declared a state of famine in parts of the Gaza Strip, and the Israeli military has vowed to use "unprecedented force" in its ongoing push to capture Gaza City.

France and Canada are also reportedly among the Western nations preparing to extend recognition of Palestinian statehood during this week’s UN session, signaling a powerful and growing momentum for the initiative.

For decades, the international debate over Palestinian statehood gained little traction among major Western powers. The expected announcements this week, therefore, mark a major diplomatic milestone.

Advocates of the move argue that formal recognition could reinvigorate a peace process that has been moribund for more than a decade, strengthen Palestinian claims for sovereignty under international law, and increase pressure on Israel to engage in meaningful negotiations.

Israel, however, has remained vehemently opposed to what it views as unilateral and counterproductive measures.

Reports have suggested that the Israeli government could respond to the wave of recognitions by accelerating the expansion of settlements in the occupied West Bank or even moving to annex parts of the territory, actions that would further diminish the prospects of a viable two-state solution.

In the face of these potential Israeli responses, UN Secretary-General António Guterres told AFP on Friday that the international community "should not feel intimidated by the risk of retaliation" from Israel.

The war, which began after Hamas fighters stormed across the border into southern Israel on October 7, 2023, has had a devastating and far-reaching impact.

According to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures, that initial attack killed 1,219 people, most of them civilians. The ensuing Israeli military campaign in Gaza has resulted in a catastrophic humanitarian crisis and a death toll that continues to climb.

As world leaders prepare to gather in New York, the stage is set for a major diplomatic confrontation over one of the world's most intractable conflicts. Prime Minister Netanyahu's defiant stance on Sunday makes it clear that Israel will not bend to the growing international pressure.

By framing the push for Palestinian statehood as an existential threat and a reward for the very terrorism it is fighting, his government is positioning itself for a head-on clash with a significant portion of the international community.

The coming week at the United Nations is now poised to become a pivotal moment, one that will not only shape the immediate trajectory of the Gaza conflict but could also fundamentally alter the future of the Israeli-Palestinian dispute for years to come.