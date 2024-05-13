ISIS attack in Saladin province resulted in fatalities among Iraqi security forces

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Ten Iraqi soldiers and an officer were killed and wounded in an attack carried out by ISIS fighters in Saladin province.

According to information received by Kurdistan24, a Lieutenant Colonel, the commander of the regiment, was killed along with four other soldiers, and eight soldiers were wounded.

The attack occurred in the village of al-Asba'iyat, which is located near the Uzem plain between Diyala and Saladin.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that ISIS have launched an attack on the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) near Mutibija area in Saladin province.

The attacks were allegedly executed by two suicide bombers.