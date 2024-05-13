Security

ISIS attack in Saladin province resulted in fatalities among Iraqi security forces

The attack occurred in the village of al-Asba'iyat, which is located near the Uzem plain between Diyala and Saladin.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Iraqi forces search the area in Tarmiyah, 35 kilometres (20 miles) north of Baghdad following clashes with Islamic State group fighters, Feb. 20, 2021. (Photo: Ahmad al-Rubaye/AFP)
Iraq Saladin province ISIS PMF Iraqi Army

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Ten Iraqi soldiers and an officer were killed and wounded in an attack carried out by ISIS fighters in Saladin province.

According to information received by Kurdistan24, a Lieutenant Colonel, the commander of the regiment, was killed along with four other soldiers, and eight soldiers were wounded.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that ISIS have launched an attack on the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) near Mutibija area in Saladin province.

The attacks were allegedly executed by two suicide bombers.

