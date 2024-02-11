EU Ambassador and EU delegation to visit Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – European Union (EU) Ambassador to Iraq, Thomas Seiler, on Sunday announced that he will visit the Kurdistan Region in April, in light of the ‘terrible attack by Iran in January’. Moreover, soon a EU delegation will visit the Kurdistan Region.

Four civilians were killed and six others injured in a ballistic missile attack by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) on the city of Erbil on Jan. 15.

“Too many military attacks have been made on the KRI,” he said in a post on X, adding that he will engage with the Kurdistan Regional Government and other political actors in April.

“My talks will include EU political support for the Kurdistan Region, our assistance for private sector development, the fight against corruption and freedom of media,” he said.

Moreover, he said a mission of the EU Delegation will soon visit north Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. “We will check our cooperation projects on the ground, amongst others in the areas of agri-food, education, social protection and water.”

The EU recently concluded a financing agreement with the Iraqi Government on EU support for migration governance (€ 20 million). “Funds are also available for the return of internally displaced people. How to implement this programme in KRI (Kurdistan Region of Iraq), will be discussed in April,” Ambassador Seiler said.

EU Ambassador Seiler in Oct. 2023 visited the Kurdistan Region and met Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and discussed the Region’s refugee situation and measures to prevent illegal immigration.

“Our work with Iraq, including the KRI, is driven by the wish to help on reforms for stability, prosperity, democracy and equal rights, for the benefit of all Iraqis,” he concluded.