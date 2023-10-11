Kurdistan Region President, EU envoy address illegal immigration

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Nechirvan Barzani, the president of the Kurdistan Region, on Wednesday met with the incoming European Union (EU) Ambassador to Iraq, Thomas Seiler, and his accompanying delegation in Erbil, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

The president congratulated Seiler on his appointment and wished him the utmost success in his newly appointed role.

During the meeting, the ambassador expressed his pleasure at meeting President Barzani and informed him of the EU's plans to promote economic growth, stability, and human rights in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Additionally, they discussed the Region’s refugee situation and measures to prevent illegal immigration, among other issues of mutual concern.

The EU is also a major trading partner of the Region, with its embodied countries having exports and imports valued at over $1 billion annually.