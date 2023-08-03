EU urges Baghdad and Erbil to implement Sinjar agreement

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The European Union, responding to an initiative from the Netherlands, has called upon the Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to actively proceed with the implementation of the Sinjar Agreement, coinciding with the 9th commemoration of the Yezidi genocide.

Today’s EU statement, "following a Dutch initiative, reaffirmed our support for the rights and protection of the Yazidi community," the Dutch FM Wopke Hoekstra tweeted.

During a conference organized by Yazda, the Dutch Consul General to Erbil, Jaco Beerends, delivered a speech on Thursday, wherein he reaffirmed that EU member states, including the Netherlands, have jointly released a statement addressing the challenging situation faced by the Yezidi community.

"The statement calls on the Iraqi government and Kurdistan Regional government, to proceed looking at implementation of sinjar agreement."

He added that "creating stable conditions in Sinjar seems incredible difficult, but is paramount."

In October 2020, Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government reached an agreement, with support from the UN, aimed at restoring and normalizing the situation in Shingal (Sinjar).

"The EU calls on the Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government to proceed with the implementation of the Sinjar Agreement," the statement said in an official release.

The EU said that the implementation process includes the “appointment of a mayor for Sinjar, which serves as a crucial step towards the fulfillment of other provisions outlined in the Agreement.”

“This includes the re-establishment of core civil services in the region. With the adoption of the Federal Budget, the recruitment of 2500 local security personnel, as mandated by the Agreement, can proceed without further delay,” the statement added.

Moreover, the EU encourages all involved parties to work collaboratively with the United Nations and the international community to address the significant challenges faced by the Yezidi community.

“These challenges encompass various obstacles hindering the return of displaced persons to their homes, particularly in Sinjar (Shingal), limited access to basic social services, and security concerns. The EU unequivocally condemns recent episodes of hate speech.”

The EU further commends the adoption of the Yezidi Female Survivors Law, which was passed in 2021.

“To ensure the law's full implementation, the EU calls for measures to facilitate improved access to compensations provided for in the law. The EU also welcomes the decree of Yazidi land ownership approved by the Government of Iraq in December 2022, looking forward to concrete steps to ensure its swift and full implementation.”