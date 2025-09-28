First Phase of Erbil's Strategic Green Belt Project Begins, Aiming to Plant Millions of Trees

The first phase of the ambitious Erbil Green Belt project has officially begun with the planting of olive and pistachio trees. The KRG-backed strategic initiative aims to plant seven million trees, increase green space by 25%, and combat climate change, marking a new era of sustainable development.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a monumental step towards securing a greener, more sustainable future for the Kurdistan Region's capital, the first operational phase of the strategic Erbil Green Belt project officially commenced on Sunday morning with the ambitious goal of planting millions of trees in a vast arc around the city.

This landmark initiative, a cornerstone of the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) vision for a modern and environmentally resilient urban center, is expected to have a profound and lasting impact, serving as a natural shield against the growing threats of desertification and dust storms, combating the effects of climate change, and significantly increasing the city's percentage of green space.

According to information from Kurdistan24 correspondent Shayma Bayiz, who was on-site, the implementing company began its work at 7:00 AM on Sunday, September 28. In the preceding days, the designated location in the Bahirka area had been fully identified and fenced off, but Sunday marked the start of the crucial work of cleaning and preparing the land for the planting of seedlings.

This first phase alone will cover an immense area of 13,000 dunams and, as part of a scientifically guided approach, will initially focus on planting resilient and economically valuable species, namely olive and pistachio trees.

While the comprehensive Green Belt project will eventually see a total of seven million trees planted, this initial stage will concentrate on establishing a robust foundation of olive trees.

The launch of this operational phase is the culmination of years of meticulous planning, extensive research, and unwavering political will.

As Kurdistan24 has previously reported, the project was first envisioned in 2010 but faced delays due to funding challenges. It was revived and championed by Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, whose personal recommendation and support were instrumental in transforming the ambitious plan into a tangible reality.

"Thanks to the support and recommendations of the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, the project was revived, and today it is becoming a reality on the ground," Karzan Hadi, Head of Erbil Municipality, told Kurdistan24 in an earlier report this August.

The selection of tree species for the Green Belt has been anything but arbitrary. The project is grounded in detailed scientific studies conducted by local and international experts.

Previously, a team of engineers from Greece visited Erbil to conduct in-depth analyses of the soil, water, air, and overall environmental conditions of the area to determine which types of trees would be most suitable for the region's climate and ecological needs.

The decision to focus on olive and pistachio trees was a direct result of this research. Karzan Hadi previously explained to Kurdistan24 that the focus on olive trees, in particular, was a strategic choice due to "the job opportunities they provide to citizens, in addition to their environmental and economic impact."

This approach ensures that the Green Belt will not only be an environmental asset but also a driver of local economic development, creating a sustainable agricultural sector around the city.

The broader vision for the Erbil Green Belt is a strategic and multi-faceted one.

As Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw detailed in a press conference in August, the project will ultimately establish two green belts stretching 70 kilometers in length and two kilometers in width, forming a protective ring around the city beyond the 150-meter road.

Upon completion, this massive green infrastructure is projected to increase the city's green space by a remarkable 25%. “With the creation of these greenbelts, Erbil’s environment, air quality, and overall livability will reach a new stage, while also enhancing the city’s visual appeal,” the governor stated.

This increase will elevate Erbil's green coverage to exceed international standards, having a direct and positive impact on public health and the overall quality of life for its residents.

The Erbil Green Belt is part of a holistic approach by the KRG to address pressing environmental challenges and guide the city's rapid urban growth in a sustainable manner.

The project is designed to act as a natural buffer, restoring the environmental and urban balance of the city's surroundings, protecting it from the encroachment of desertification, and providing a natural recreational space for its citizens.

This initiative follows in the footsteps of successful green belt projects in major cities around the world, from London's historic belt established to prevent urban sprawl to Beijing's "Great Green Wall" aimed at combating sandstorms.

The implementation of the Green Belt project, alongside other major infrastructure initiatives like the Emergency Water Project, has already had a significant and tangible impact on the city's development.

As Kurdistan24 reported in early August, these strategic projects have sparked a real estate boom on the city's outskirts. The arrival of essential services and the formalization of land ownership have caused property values in some areas to soar, with land prices in the Baghamra area, for example, jumping from around $7,000 to $16,000. This economic ripple effect demonstrates the powerful role that strategic government investment in infrastructure and environmental sustainability can play in driving economic growth and creating value for citizens.

Governor Khoshnaw, in a previous interview with Kurdistan24, described these initiatives as a "turning point for the city." He highlighted how the Green Belt, in conjunction with a new waste and sewage recycling project, will fundamentally transform Erbil's sustainability.

The project will not only beautify the landscape and improve the climate but will also protect valuable land by returning it to agricultural use, thereby safeguarding property rights. The Green Belt itself will be a model of sustainable water management, featuring more than 10 large ponds designed to irrigate the millions of trees that will be planted.

As the first seedlings are prepared for planting in the soil of Bahirka, they represent more than just the beginning of a forest. They are the seeds of a new vision for Erbil—a city that is not only a vibrant economic and political capital but also a leader in environmental stewardship and sustainable urban planning.

The commencement of this first phase, a direct result of the KRG's strategic planning and the Prime Minister's dedicated support, marks a promise being fulfilled and a greener, healthier, and more prosperous future taking root for the generations to come.