Duhok Municipality Expands Green Projects to Boost City’s Greenness Rate

Sherwan Hassan, spokesperson for the municipality, told Kurdistan24 correspondent Chakdar Jamal that eight new parks are currently under construction—five in the eastern neighborhoods of Duhok and three in the west.

39 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Duhok Municipality has stepped up efforts to increase greenery across the city, announcing a series of new projects designed to align with international urban development standards.

Sherwan Hassan, spokesperson for the municipality, told Kurdistan24 correspondent Chakdar Jamal that eight new parks are currently under construction—five in the eastern neighborhoods of Duhok and three in the west. In addition, a new 11,000-square-meter park will soon be established, further expanding public green spaces.

According to municipal statistics, Duhok’s greenness rate has reached 15%. With the completion of strategic projects such as Aloka Park—covering an area of 1,575,000 square meters—the rate is projected to rise significantly to around 20%.

One of the most ambitious initiatives underway is the plan to green the mountains surrounding the city, including Mount Zawa and Mount Spi. Officials say the project will not only beautify the area but also improve the air quality and help mitigate the effects of climate change.

The municipality has also embraced youth creativity in its urban projects. The stairs in the old Zozan neighborhood have been painted in vibrant artistic patterns, while a design generated through artificial intelligence by a young resident has been adopted for the Shoresh Bridge.

Beyond green development, the municipality is working to enhance city infrastructure by renovating sidewalks, installing new street lighting, providing pathways for the visually impaired, and ensuring a continuous electricity supply. Plans are also in place to plant an additional 1,000 trees in the city center.

On September 20, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani inaugurated Sarhaldan Park, one of Duhok’s most anticipated projects. Built on the former site of automobile repair shops, the park now features modern recreational, cultural, and sports facilities. During the opening, Barzani had called on citizens and tourists to help protect the environment and preserve the natural beauty of the Kurdistan Region.

The combined initiatives mark a significant step in Duhok’s transformation into a greener, healthier, and more livable city for its residents and visitors.