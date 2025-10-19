PM Masrour Barzani Inaugurates Strategic Gomaspan–Smaqoli Road Linking Erbil and Sulaimani

The 210-billion-dinar project connects Erbil and Sulaimani, marking a major step in the KRG’s strategy to modernize infrastructure and boost regional tourism.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday inaugurated the Strategic Gomaspan–Smaqoli Road, a key infrastructure project connecting Erbil with Sulaimani and the autonomous administration of Raparin.

Speaking at the ceremony, Barzani congratulated the people of Kurdistan on what he called “a great national achievement,” emphasizing that the project was completed despite significant economic and political challenges.

“After just one year since we pledged to build this road, we stand here today to announce that promise fulfilled,” the Prime Minister said. “Despite all the crises facing the Kurdistan Region, and the pressures on our economy and progress, we have proven once again that with strong will and patriotism, nothing is impossible.”

Barzani described the road as a product of the hard work, sacrifice, and dedication of the Kurdistan Region’s engineers, workers, and institutions. He expressed hope that the new dual highway will serve citizens and boost tourism in the area.

“This is only the first phase of a broader plan to transform this area into a tourist destination that attracts visitors and creates jobs for local residents,” he added.

The Prime Minister also urged citizens to respect traffic regulations and preserve the environment, noting that “Kurdistan is a beautiful homeland, and such projects make it even more beautiful — but it is our duty to protect and maintain it.”

He warned that those who neglect environmental protection or damage public property would face legal consequences.

A Landmark Infrastructure Achievement

The Gomaspan–Smaqoli project, launched with a cornerstone ceremony in October 2024, has been completed at a total cost of 210 billion Iraqi dinars. More than 600 machines and 2,000 workers labored through difficult terrain and extreme conditions to ensure its timely completion.

Spanning 22 kilometers, the modern dual-lane road was constructed to international standards and is designed to accommodate both heavy and light vehicles. It runs along the scenic Gomaspan Dam, offering a faster, safer, and more efficient route between Erbil and Sulaimani while bypassing older, flood-prone sections submerged by dam waters.

The project features six underpasses, three elevated bridges, and seventy box culverts, along with comprehensive safety infrastructure such as retaining walls, guardrails, and road signage.

More than 10 million cubic meters of excavation and filling work were completed in the process.

Part of a Broader Development Vision

Under Prime Minister Barzani’s leadership, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has made infrastructure modernization a cornerstone of its development strategy.

Over the past four years, the current cabinet has focused on expanding and rehabilitating key road networks, water systems, and energy facilities to strengthen economic integration across the region.

The Gomaspan–Smaqoli Road exemplifies this vision by linking major population centers and supporting tourism, trade, and regional connectivity.

KRG officials say the project will significantly improve travel efficiency, promote domestic production, and attract investment — contributing to a more sustainable and self-reliant Kurdish economy.

Prime Minister Barzani concluded his remarks by reaffirming his commitment to advancing similar strategic projects: