Innovative "self-salted spoon" developed in Japan

author_image Kurdistan 24 Digital Media
A restaurant staff member preparing electric spoons that enhance the salty taste of low-sodium food. (Photo: AFP)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - In Japan, a groundbreaking method has been devised to impart a salty taste to diet foods without actually increasing their salt content. Termed the "self-salted spoon," this innovation promises to revolutionize low-sodium diets.

The self-salted spoon is an electronic device engineered to enhance the perception of saltiness in unsalted dishes.

By generating a mild electric field, the spoon concentrates sodium ions on the tongue, creating the sensation of saltiness without altering the food's sodium content.

Scheduled for release in Japan in June, these electronic spoons will be priced at $127, or approximately 185,000 Iraqi dinars.

Here's how it works: when consuming unsalted foods, minimal sodium interacts with the taste buds. The self-salted spoon utilizes an electric current to direct sodium ions towards the taste receptors, intensifying the perception of saltiness.

Remarkably, despite maintaining the same salt levels in the food, users experience a noticeable enhancement in taste.

This innovation follows the development of chopsticks featuring similar technology in Japan two years ago.

Japan faces a significant challenge with daily salt intake averaging 10 grams per person—twice the limit recommended by the World Health Organization.

With the introduction of the self-salted spoon, individuals adhering to low-sodium diets can now enjoy a more satisfying culinary experience without compromising their health goals.

