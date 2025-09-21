PM Barzani Opens Flagship Pediatric Hospital in Zakho, Expands Local Health Capacity

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani inaugurated a high-standard Pediatric Hospital in Zakho, vowing that children should never have to go elsewhere for care. The opening, on the 4th anniversary of Zakho's Independent Administration, highlights the city's progress as a hub for services and tourism.

6 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a powerful affirmation of his government's commitment to providing high-standard, essential public services to all citizens, Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday inaugurated a new, modern Pediatric Hospital in Zakho, declaring that the facility represents a crucial step toward ensuring the region's youngest and most vulnerable residents receive excellent care locally and "never need to go elsewhere" for treatment.

The inauguration, one of several high-profile development projects unveiled by the Prime Minister on the fourth anniversary of the establishment of the Zakho Independent Administration, serves as a tangible symbol of the KRG's ongoing and comprehensive strategy to enhance the quality of life and build self-sufficient local capacity across the Kurdistan Region.

The opening of the specialized pediatric hospital marks a significant milestone for the healthcare sector in the Zakho Independent Administration and the broader Duhok province. During a formal ceremony to mark the occasion, Prime Minister Barzani delivered a speech in which he articulated the core principles guiding his administration's focus on public services, particularly in the vital field of healthcare.

After touring the hospital's various departments, he expressed his deep satisfaction with the quality of the new facility, highlighting it as a benchmark for future development.

"Today, we have gladly come to Zakho to open several important projects," the Prime Minister began his address. "One of them is this Pediatric Hospital, which begins its operations today and will serve the citizens, especially the people of the beloved city of Zakho."

He immediately framed the project as part of a continuous and unwavering government mission, stating, "Of course, the government will continue its support to provide more services to our people and to ensure that essential services are available to all."

Prime Minister Barzani was effusive in his praise for the construction and design of the new medical center. "I am pleased that this hospital has been built to a very high standard," he said.

His remarks then took on a deeply personal and compassionate tone, reflecting on the fundamental purpose of such an institution. "I hope that no one ever has to come to the hospital," he stated. "But if they do, it is my hope that they receive excellent care here, especially our dear children."

In what can be seen as a key strategic objective of the KRG's healthcare policy, the Prime Minister emphasized the goal of creating comprehensive and self-sufficient local medical services to alleviate the burdens on families.

For years, citizens in many parts of the region have had to travel long distances, often to major cities or even abroad, to seek specialized medical care for their children. The establishment of this high-standard hospital in Zakho is a direct move to counter this trend and bring world-class care closer to home. "It is my hope that... they never need to go elsewhere," the Prime Minister declared emphatically. "Everything they need in terms of health and treatment should be provided for them here."

This commitment to localizing high-quality care is a cornerstone of the KRG's vision for a more resilient and equitable public health system, one that reduces the financial and emotional strain on families and ensures that advanced medical treatment is accessible to all, regardless of their geographic location.

The Prime Minister’s visit and the inauguration held a dual significance, as it coincided with a major milestone for the city's governance.

In a later press statement to a Kurdistan24 correspondent Mehvan Majeed, Prime Minister Barzani highlighted the importance of the day. "Today is the fourth anniversary of the establishment of the Zakho Independent Administration. I congratulate all the people of Kurdistan, especially the people of Zakho," he said.

He directly linked the tangible progress on the ground to the success of this administrative model, a key policy of the KRG’s ninth cabinet designed to empower local governance and accelerate development. "

We see that Zakho has witnessed great progress," the Prime Minister stated, offering his commendations to the local officials who have guided this transformation. "I commend the officials, Mr. Guhdar, and all the administrative officials who have worked very hard."

This progress, the Prime Minister noted, has fundamentally altered the city's reputation and appeal, turning it into a vibrant destination. "Zakho has now become an attractive place for all the people of Kurdistan who come to visit here, and people from other parts of Iraq come as well," he told Kurdistan24.

The development of essential, high-quality public services like the new Pediatric Hospital is a critical component in building this appeal, creating a city that is not only a tourist attraction but also a place where families can feel secure in the knowledge that their health and well-being are prioritized.

The inauguration of the Pediatric Hospital was the centerpiece of a remarkably active day of development-focused events for the Prime Minister in Zakho. He detailed the day's full agenda in his press statement, illustrating a holistic and multi-sectoral approach to the city's growth. "One of the projects was the inauguration of the Pediatric Hospital, which is here," he said.

"After that, there is an international exhibition, which we also plan to open. As for the second phase of the Zakho Corniche, we will also go there to inaugurate it, and that will complete our program." This flurry of inaugurations—spanning healthcare, commerce, and public recreation—underscores the comprehensive nature of the KRG's vision for Zakho.

This concerted push to deliver tangible service projects is a direct fulfillment of the policy of decentralization.

The establishment of the Zakho Independent Administration was designed to bring governance closer to the people and to facilitate more targeted and responsive development.

The new hospital, alongside the new schools, public parks, and infrastructure projects being unveiled, stands as powerful evidence of this policy in action, demonstrating how administrative empowerment can translate into a significant and visible improvement in public services.

Prime Minister Barzani concluded his formal speech at the hospital by acknowledging the collective effort behind the achievement and expressing a forward-looking vision for the entire Kurdistan Region.

"Once again, I commend everyone. I also thank all the doctors and staff for their hard work," he said. "I hope they are always successful, and that our Kurdistan, God willing, moves towards better days and greater prosperity day by day."

As the new facility opens its doors, it stands not just as a building of brick and mortar, but as a symbol of hope, a promise of excellent care, and a testament to the KRG's enduring vision for a healthier and more prosperous Kurdistan.