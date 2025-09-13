Kurdish Singer Brings the Beauty of Kurdistan and France to Life Through Songs

French-Kurdish artist Lawin Mesh Martin is making her mark with a unique blend of "spiritual oriental electro pop." Her journey began with "Diaspora," a tribute to her late Kurdish father, and continues with a vision to connect her dual heritage through music that heals, connects, and celebrates.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In the quiet solitude of the first COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, as the world retreated into a state of cautious stillness, the Paris-based artist Lawin Mesh Martin began to write. The song that emerged, titled "Diaspora," was more than just a melody; it was a thank you, an homage, and a deeply personal story of exile, inspired by the life of her Kurdish father.

Tragically, in a cruel twist of fate that would forever intertwine her burgeoning music career with profound loss, her father passed away suddenly just a few months later, before he ever had the chance to hear the finished tribute. This heartbreaking moment became a crucible for the young artist, forging a determination to not only enter the competitive French music market but to do so with a voice that was authentically her own, one that could bridge the rich cultural landscapes of Kurdistan and France.

Lawin's story is one of a unique and vibrant duality. Born in France to a French mother and a Kurdish father from Northern Kurdistan, she was raised Catholic in the cosmopolitan heart of Paris. Her upbringing was a tapestry of different worlds, a privilege she recognizes as a formative part of her artistic development.

Attendance at international private schools provided a nurturing environment where she could hone her artistry and cultivate a fluency in foreign languages, skills that would later become central to her musical identity.

Her professional journey initially led her away from the stage and into the fast-paced worlds of business, fashion, and jewelry, with stints in London, Hong Kong, and Belgium.

This immersion in a dynamic, creative scene, surrounded by modern, forward-thinking people and celebrities, ultimately rekindled her artistic aspirations. "Her journey into the music industry began when she met people from the field and decided to take her dreams seriously," her biography recounts.

Embracing the spirit of a true independent artist, she took a leap of faith, launching her career through a crowdfunding campaign on the platform kisskissbankbank.com. The funds she raised allowed her to hire a professional team to bring her vision to life.

The choice of her first single, "Diaspora," was a deliberate and deeply meaningful one. "It felt right to start with a song that tells my audience where I come from without pretentiousness," Lawin explained.

The song was a tribute to her father's unwavering support for her passion, a way to honor the Kurdish experience of exile that had so profoundly shaped her family's story. But the recording process was shadowed by immense personal grief.

"Sadly, my father passed away suddenly during this period and never heard the finished song," she shared. "It was a heartbreaking situation to face while trying to enter the French music market."

This experience, however, did not deter her; it seemed only to strengthen her resolve. She has since cultivated a creative process that values diversity and collaboration, maintaining an open approach when choosing her team, believing that a mix of backgrounds is a "source of richness in sounds."

Her musical tastes are as eclectic as her heritage, drawing inspiration from the solemn beauty of religious orthodox chants while simultaneously embracing the forward-looking energy of electronic music. This, she says, reflects her personal mindset: "I am attached to my roots and values while also embracing avant-garde techniques."

For Lawin, music is a powerful and transcendent force.

"I believe music is one of the most intimate forms of expression, yet it is also universal," she mused. "I hope the vibrations I put into this world through my music make it a better place by connecting individuals. Music can heal traumas and convey loving messages and awareness. It has been a shelter during hard times and a celebration during brighter days."

This deep belief in the transformative power of her art is matched by a rigorous and disciplined approach to her craft. Her first real taste of performance came at the age of five, practicing ballet and standing out in church choral groups.

Today, she continues to hone her skills with renowned vocal coaches in Paris who have worked with major French television shows like "The Voice" and have supported major French artists on their tours.

"Performance is serious," she asserted, emphasizing that a well-trained body and vocal cords are essential for her grounded and multilingual style of singing.

Her latest single, "L’Instant," which has been available on YouTube and all streaming platforms since November 2023, showcases her evolution toward an upbeat, danceable pop sound. The song is part of her first French EP, which is set to be released soon. But her ambitions do not stop there; she is already at work on an English-language album, also being produced in Paris.

Looking ahead, Lawin aims to infuse her music with an even stronger and more distinct identity, one that more explicitly incorporates the "oriental culture" of her Kurdish roots. She plans to collaborate with other Kurdish and Middle Eastern musicians and artists, with the ultimate goal of being recognized as a beloved French-Kurdish artist who creates what she aptly describes as "spiritual oriental electro pop music."

It is a unique sound for a unique artist, one whose journey is a testament to the power of music to bridge worlds, heal wounds, and celebrate the beautiful complexities of a dual heritage.