Kurdish Musicians Join Brussels Philharmonic in Historic First

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – For the first time in the history of Kurdish art and music, two Kurdish musicians, Alan Arif and Sherko Kaniwar, will perform with the prestigious Brussels Philharmonic Orchestra, marking a milestone in the global recognition of Kurdish culture.

The two musicians held rehearsals on Thursday with the Brussels Philharmonic in preparation for the highly anticipated concert, scheduled to take place on Saturday, Sept. 20, at 8 p.m. local time in Brussels.

Speaking to Kurdistan24, Arif emphasized the deeper cultural meaning behind the performance. “Our goal is to convey the message of Kurdish art and music to Europeans and the world. We Kurds have a rich art, culture, and music,” he said.

Kurdish music, characterized by its diverse regional styles and deep-rooted traditions, has long been a vital part of Kurdish cultural identity. Traditionally carried through oral heritage, it encompasses a wide spectrum, from folk melodies and spiritual songs to modern symphonic works. Yet despite its richness, Kurdish music has historically faced limitations in reaching international platforms due to political and cultural restrictions in the region.

The participation of Arif and Kaniwar in a renowned European orchestra not only symbolizes artistic achievement but also highlights the growing visibility of Kurdish culture on the global stage. By performing alongside internationally acclaimed musicians, they represent a new chapter in cultural diplomacy, bridging Kurdish heritage with Western classical traditions.

This groundbreaking collaboration is seen as both an artistic triumph and an opportunity to introduce global audiences to the beauty and depth of Kurdish music.

The Brussels Philharmonic is a Belgian orchestra based in Brussels. It was previously known as the Groot Symfonie-Orkest, the BRT Philharmonic Orchestra, and later the Flemish Radio Orchestra. The orchestra has strong ties to the Flemish public broadcaster NIR/INR, which is now known as VRT.

The orchestra was established in 1935 as a studio ensemble for public broadcasting, initially named the Groot Symfonie-Orkest. In 1998, it became an independent entity known as the VRT Radio Orkest (Flemish Radio Orchestra). In 2008, the orchestra adopted its current name, the Brussels Philharmonic.