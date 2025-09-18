PM Masrour Barzani Allocates 2 Billion Dinars to support Erbil's Winter Preparations

KRG allocates 2 billion dinars to strengthen Erbil's winter preparedness, focusing on drainage upgrades and flood prevention. Governor Khoshnaw emphasized urgent action to protect citizens and infrastructure ahead of the rainy season.

2 hours ago

Erbil (Kurdistan24) – The Governor of Erbil, Omed Khoshnaw, announced on Thursday, that two billion dinars have been allocated under the directive and approval of Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to address water drainage problems, upgrade natural rainwater channels, and resolve shortcomings in this vital sector.

The announcement came during a meeting held at the governorate headquarters, chaired by Khoshnaw, with the participation of deputy governors, district administrators from Binaslawa and Qushtapa, as well as directors-general of water, sewerage, municipalities, and heads of service and environmental units in Erbil.

According to a statement from the governor’s office, the meeting focused on preparations for the upcoming rainy season, emphasizing the cleaning of drainage networks, tunnels, and manholes, as well as the removal of obstacles from natural water channels to mitigate potential flooding risks.

Khoshnaw underscored that past plans, implemented with direct support from Prime Minister Barzani, had already helped reduce the dangers posed by seasonal floods in Erbil and its surroundings.

The statement added that the meeting called for raising the level of readiness ahead of winter through comprehensive cleaning campaigns and strengthened coordination among service departments to respond swiftly to unexpected climate developments.

Khoshnaw stressed that the allocated funds would be distributed among the directorates of sewerage, water, and road and bridge maintenance in Erbil to address weak points in the city’s infrastructure and ensure smoother water flow during heavy rainfall. He urged immediate action to implement necessary measures before the rainy season begins, to prevent crises that could impact citizens.

This latest initiative reflects the Kurdistan Regional Government’s broader policy of infrastructural preparedness and investment under its ninth cabinet. Since its formation, the cabinet has overseen projects worth more than $12 billion across key sectors, with nearly 45 percent of licensed projects completed during this period. According to the Kurdistan Board of Investment, the government’s investor-friendly policies, including the removal of taxes and fees for investment projects, have played a major role in attracting capital and driving growth.

International investors have echoed this sentiment. In a recent interview with Kurdistan24, Dutch businessman Peter de Graaf praised Erbil’s transformation, calling the Region’s development “remarkable” compared to his last visit 14 years ago. He highlighted not only infrastructural improvements but also a more open and accessible investment climate, which has encouraged both foreign investors and diaspora Kurds to establish businesses in the Region.

The decision to allocate two billion dinars for winter preparedness is not only a technical step to protect citizens from seasonal floods but also part of the government’s long-term vision of sustainable development. By integrating infrastructure upgrades with wider economic policies, the Kurdistan Region continues to project stability and progress, strengthening Erbil’s resilience against natural challenges while enhancing its attractiveness as a hub for investment and growth.