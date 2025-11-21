KDP Warns Against Manipulation of Christian and Turkmen Quota Seats in Baghdad

The KDP warns against political manipulation of Christian and Turkmen quota seats in Iraq's parliament, vowing to protect minority representation after voters elected independent candidates instead of armed group-affiliated figures.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has issued a firm warning against covert attempts by several Iraqi political parties to manipulate the quota seats won by Christian and Turkmen representatives, declaring that any effort to alter the election results or undermine the will of the components will not be tolerated.

The reaction came amid growing tension in Baghdad following reports that political actors are seeking to influence or reclaim minority quota seats after their unexpected shift in the latest parliamentary elections.

Masrour Barzani, Deputy President of the KDP, delivered the first strong and official response, stating that the party will never accept interference in the choices of Christian and Turkmen voters.

The KDP Political Bureau simultaneously issued its own statement reaffirming this position, emphasizing that the party will prevent any repeat of past violations targeting minority rights.

The controversy follows the sixth Iraqi parliamentary elections, held on November 11, in which Christian voters—despite pressure from armed groups and political networks—successfully elected independent representatives.

For years, Christian quota seats were dominated by factions largely tied to armed groups, particularly those linked to Rayan al-Kildani, who had used the seats for political leverage and personal gains.

According to the initial results:

-Sami Oshana won in Duhok

-Aldo Ramz won in Erbil

-Imad Youkhana won in Kirkuk

Observers describe this as a major turning point in Christian political awareness and a rejection of imposed representation.

The firm stance of the Kurdistan Region’s leadership reflects accumulated concerns, particularly after Iraq’s Federal Court reduced the number of component seats in the Kurdistan Parliament from 11 to 5—a decision criticized as unfair and politically motivated.

Today, similar concerns are growing as attempts emerge in Baghdad to influence quota seats once again.

The KDP insists that it will counter any unlawful effort to install individuals aligned with external agendas at the expense of genuine minority representatives.

As political negotiations intensify following Iraq’s parliamentary elections, the KDP’s warning signals a renewed focus on safeguarding the rights of components and preventing political manipulation. With the Christian vote demonstrating a significant shift away from armed-group influence, the coming weeks are expected to test whether Baghdad respects the independent will of the minorities or attempts to repeat past interventions.