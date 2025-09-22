Kurdistan Region President, Iraqi Deputy Speaker Address Erbil-Baghdad Relations

The meeting addressed the overall situation in Iraq, the political process, and preparations for the upcoming parliamentary elections. Both sides stressed the importance of promoting democracy to safeguard peace and stability in the country.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Monday received Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Muhsin Mandalawi and his accompanying delegation to discuss political, economic, and electoral developments in Iraq, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

Discussions also centered on relations between Erbil and Baghdad, particularly long-standing financial and constitutional disputes. President Barzani reiterated his support for efforts to resolve these issues on the basis of the Iraqi constitution and mutual agreements. He emphasized that such solutions would serve the interests of both sides and contribute to nationwide stability.

The Kurdish leader expressed gratitude to all individuals and political parties working toward reconciliation, while highlighting the need for sustained cooperation between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the federal government in Baghdad. The issue of financial entitlements and salaries of public employees in the Kurdistan Region was also reaffirmed as a priority.

Additionally, both sides underlined the importance of joint work and collaboration among Iraq’s political forces to overcome challenges and advance national interests.

The meeting came on the same day that the KRG Ministry of Natural Resources, the Iraqi Federal Oil Ministry, and oil-producing companies signed a tripartite agreement in Erbil to resume the export of the Kurdistan Region’s oil. The deal, expected to be officially announced by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani at the Council of Ministers meeting on Tuesday, marks a significant step toward resolving one of the most contentious issues between Erbil and Baghdad.

Relations between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government in Baghdad have long been strained over issues such as budget allocations, oil exports, and disputed territories. The suspension of independent Kurdish oil exports in March 2023, following a ruling by the Paris-based International Chamber of Commerce, deepened tensions and left the Kurdistan Region facing severe financial challenges.

Recent months, however, have seen renewed dialogue and efforts to reach agreements, particularly on oil revenues and salary payments. Monday’s twin developments — the high-level political meeting and the signing of the oil export deal — signal momentum toward bridging differences between Erbil and Baghdad ahead of Iraq’s parliamentary elections.