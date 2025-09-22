Türkiye Rocked by 100 Earthquakes in Six Hours; Sındırgı District at Epicenter of Seismic Swarm

Türkiye was hit by a seismic swarm of 100 earthquakes in six hours on Monday, with 82% concentrated in the Sındırgı district of Balıkesir. The strongest tremor in the swarm was magnitude 4.9, putting the nation on edge amid memories of the devastating 2023 earthquakes. No major damage was reported.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a period of intense and unnerving seismic activity, Türkiye was shaken by at least 100 earthquakes of varying magnitudes in the span of just six hours early Monday morning, with the vast majority of the tremors concentrated in a single district in the country's northwest. The relentless swarm of quakes, which rattled several regions and was felt across multiple cities, has put the nation on edge, evoking painful memories of the devastating "disaster of the century" that struck southern Türkiye and northern Syria in February 2023.

According to a detailed report from Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the series of earthquakes occurred between 2:05 AM and 8:33 AM on Monday, September 22. While the tremors were geographically widespread, the focal point of the activity was overwhelmingly the Sındırgı district in Balıkesir province, where a staggering 82 percent of the quakes—82 separate events—were recorded.

The seismic swarm included a number of moderate and light tremors that were significant enough to be felt by the local population and to prompt an immediate response from authorities. One of the most powerful quakes in the swarm, a magnitude 4.9 tremor, was centered in Sındırgı, as reported by the state-run TRT Haber.

Information published on AFAD's website indicated that this significant tremor occurred at a relatively shallow depth of just 7 kilometers, a factor that can often amplify the shaking felt at the surface. Later AFAD data listed a 4.5 magnitude quake also striking Sındırgı at 12:02 PM.

The strongest earthquake recorded during the six-hour period, however, occurred offshore. At 4:19 AM, a magnitude 4.8 tremor struck the Aegean Sea, highlighting the broad and complex tectonic activity affecting the wider region. Beyond the main swarm in Balıkesir, AFAD also recorded earthquakes in the Mediterranean Sea region and in several other cities.

A 3.3 magnitude quake shook the southern city of Hatay, a province that suffered catastrophic damage in the 2023 disaster, and a 4.0 magnitude quake was registered in Kulu, in Konya province.

In the immediate aftermath of the 4.9 magnitude quake in Sındırgı, the Governor of Balıkesir, İsmail Ustaoğlu, moved quickly to reassure the public and confirm that emergency response teams were on the ground. In a statement posted on his social media account, Governor Ustaoğlu announced that there were "no negative incidents" to report.

"Following the 4.9 magnitude earthquake that occurred in our Sındırgı district, AFAD and all teams from our relevant institutions have started field scans and the work is continuing," he stated. "There are currently no negative incidents. There have been no negative reports received by our 112 Emergency Call Center." He concluded his message with a prayer: "May God protect our country and our nation from disasters."

The relentless succession of tremors in and around Sındırgı is a clear indication of what seismologists refer to as an earthquake swarm—a sequence of seismic events clustered in a specific area over a relatively short period, without a single, clear mainshock.

The detailed log of the last 100 earthquakes published by AFAD provides a vivid timeline of this activity. In the hours following the initial strong tremors, the Sındırgı district was subjected to a continuous series of aftershocks and smaller quakes, with magnitudes ranging from as low as 1.1 to a notable 3.7.

These quakes occurred at shallow depths, mostly around 7 kilometers, a characteristic feature of the seismic swarm that has put the local population on high alert.

While there have been no reports of significant damage or casualties from Monday's events, the sheer number and frequency of the earthquakes serve as a powerful and unsettling reminder of Türkiye's extreme vulnerability to seismic hazards. The country is situated on several major fault lines, most notably the North Anatolian Fault and the East Anatolian Fault, making it one of the most active earthquake zones in the world.

The memory of the February 2023 earthquakes is still raw and deeply traumatic for the entire nation. Two massive quakes, with magnitudes of 7.8 and 7.5, struck southern Türkiye and northwestern Syria in quick succession, resulting in one of the deadliest natural disasters in the region's modern history.

More than 55,000 people were killed and over 107,000 were injured in what was quickly dubbed the "disaster of the century." The event exposed critical vulnerabilities in building construction and emergency response, and the long and arduous process of recovery and reconstruction is still ongoing in the affected provinces.

For the residents of Balıkesir and the other regions affected by Monday's seismic swarm, the constant shaking is more than just a physical phenomenon; it is a source of profound psychological stress. Each tremor, no matter how small, carries with it the fear of a larger, more destructive event.

As AFAD and other emergency services continue to monitor the situation and conduct field assessments, the people of Türkiye are once again confronted with the powerful and unpredictable nature of the earth beneath their feet, hoping that this latest swarm of seismic activity will pass without escalating into a larger catastrophe.

The nation's vulnerability to such events has in the past prompted a significant international humanitarian response, with the Kurdistan Region playing a notably prominent role following the catastrophic 2023 earthquakes.

In the immediate aftermath of that disaster, Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani was the first leader to dispatch rescue and relief teams from the Ministry of Health and the Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) to assist in both Türkiye and Syria, a move that was widely praised and gratefully acknowledged.

The BCF, established in 2005 by Prime Minister Barzani, became a crucial lifeline, particularly in the hard-hit and isolated areas of northwestern Syria.

A convoy of twelve BCF trucks, loaded with 250 tons of essential aid including medical kits, food, heating stoves, and blankets, was the first international aid to reach the devastated town of Jinderis in the Afrin district, an area where some estimated 80 percent of the town had been leveled. This rapid and effective response demonstrated the KRG's capacity and commitment to humanitarian action beyond its own borders.

Upon the return of the Kurdish rescue and relief teams, Prime Minister Barzani personally welcomed them home in a special ceremony in Erbil. "I am here to welcome you all back and extend my heartfelt appreciation," he told the returning teams.

He praised their work as an example of the Kurdish people's duty to humanitarian assistance and a demonstration to the world that "we are a peace-loving people." The Prime Minister also framed their mission in diplomatic terms, stating, "What you did goes beyond search and rescue efforts; you served as our ambassadors, carrying the goodwill of the Kurdish people."

The KRG's swift and substantial aid was deeply appreciated by the Turkish government and people. Memet Mevlut Yakut, who was Türkiye's Consul General to Erbil at the time, acknowledged the KRG's assistance in an exclusive interview with Kurdistan24, stating that the "Turkish people will never forget this." This sentiment was echoed at the highest levels of the Turkish state, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressing his gratitude directly to President Masoud Barzani in a phone call following the disaster.

The solidarity shown by the Kurdistan Region in Türkiye's time of need underscores the deep historical and cultural ties between the two peoples.

As Monday's seismic swarm once again highlights the shared geological reality of the region, it also brings to mind the shared humanity and mutual support that has defined the response to past tragedies, a spirit of cooperation that remains essential in a part of the world so frequently challenged by the forces of nature.