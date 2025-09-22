PM Barzani, Iraqi Deputy Speaker Discuss Kurdistan Region Financial Entitlements

The meeting, which also included Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi House of Representatives Shakhawan Abdullah, addressed the latest political developments in Iraq and preparations for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received a delegation from the Iraqi parliament on Monday, led by Deputy Speaker Muhsin Mandalawi, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced in a statement.

The meeting, which also included Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi House of Representatives Shakhawan Abdullah, addressed the latest political developments in Iraq and preparations for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Both sides underscored the importance of resolving long-standing disputes between Erbil and Baghdad within the framework of the federal system. They stressed that any solution must respect the Kurdistan Region’s constitutional status while safeguarding its financial entitlements and broader constitutional rights.

Earlier the same day, Mandalawi met with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani to discuss political, economic, and electoral issues, with both leaders emphasizing stability and cooperation ahead of the elections.

The high-level meetings coincided with a landmark agreement reached in Erbil between the KRG Ministry of Natural Resources, the Iraqi Federal Oil Ministry, and international oil companies to resume the Kurdistan Region’s oil exports. The tripartite deal, expected to be formally announced by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani at Tuesday’s Council of Ministers session, represents a breakthrough on one of the most contentious issues dividing Erbil and Baghdad.

Relations between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government have been strained for years, particularly over budget allocations, oil revenues, and the implementation of constitutional provisions such as Article 140 on disputed territories. The suspension of the Kurdistan Region’s oil exports in March 2023, following an international arbitration ruling, exacerbated tensions, causing significant financial shortfalls in the Region and triggering public sector salary delays.

Monday’s developments signal a renewed effort by both Erbil and Baghdad to resolve key disputes ahead of Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections. Analysts suggest that progress on oil exports and financial arrangements could pave the way for broader political stability and strengthen federal-regional cooperation at a critical juncture.