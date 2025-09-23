PM Barzani Welcomes Japanese Ambassador to Iraq, Highlights Development Cooperation

Talks focused on expanding Japan–Kurdistan ties, ongoing JICA projects, and preparations for Iraq’s 2025 parliamentary elections.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday received Akira Endo, Japan’s Ambassador to Iraq, to discuss strengthening bilateral ties and reviewing Japan’s ongoing development projects in the region, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said in a statement on its official website.

During the meeting, which also touched on Iraq’s general political situation and preparations for the upcoming parliamentary elections, the two sides emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation between Japan and the Kurdistan Region.

Ambassador Endo highlighted Japan’s contributions to the Kurdistan Region, particularly through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which has implemented a number of diverse projects in areas such as infrastructure, capacity-building, and humanitarian support.

Prime Minister Barzani expressed gratitude for Japan’s continued support and praised the quality and impact of its projects. He also underlined the Kurdistan Region’s interest in benefiting from Japan’s expertise and advanced experience in industrial development, education, and economic growth.

Japan has long been a reliable partner in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, providing significant development assistance, humanitarian aid, and expertise through JICA.

In recent years, Japan has supported projects in water management, electricity, vocational training, and governance reforms.

The meeting comes as Iraq prepares for its parliamentary elections, scheduled for November 11, 2025, amid political transitions and ongoing efforts to stabilize governance.

Strengthening international partnerships, particularly with countries like Japan that focus on long-term development, remains a key priority for the KRG.