PM Barzani Hosts U.S. Envoy, Talks Oil, Budget, Cooperation

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday welcomed Joshua Harris, the Charge d'Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, in Erbil for high-level discussions on bilateral relations and regional developments.

The meeting, attended by Wendy Green, the U.S. Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, focused on the latest political developments in Iraq, regional security, and the development of U.S.-KRG cooperation across multiple sectors, according to an official statement published on the KRG website.

Prime Minister Barzani congratulated Harris on his appointment and expressed hopes for continued collaboration, emphasizing the importance of deepening diplomatic and economic ties between the Kurdistan Region and the United States.

Harris, in turn, underscored the strategic significance of the Kurdistan Region for U.S. interests in Iraq and the wider Middle East, reiterating Washington’s support for stronger partnerships with Erbil in political, economic, and security matters.

Both officials also discussed the planned resumption of Kurdistan’s oil exports at the earliest opportunity and the transfer of federal salaries and entitlements to the region, reflecting ongoing efforts to stabilize the Kurdistan Region’s financial situation amid nationwide budget disputes.

The meeting comes at a pivotal time as Iraq navigates a period of political transition and regional uncertainty ahead of the Iraqi parliamentary elections scheduled for November 11, 2025.

The Kurdistan Region, which maintains a semi-autonomous status within Iraq, has long sought to expand international partnerships, particularly with the United States, to secure economic development, energy exports, and regional stability.

U.S. officials have repeatedly highlighted the Kurdistan Region as a strategic partner, citing its relative stability and cooperative stance in matters of security, humanitarian aid, and counterterrorism.

The discussions in Erbil follow months of negotiations over budget allocations and oil revenue transfers between the KRG and Baghdad, a recurring issue that has affected public sector salaries and regional projects.