‘Our Geography and Sky Have Become a Battlefield’: Iraq FM on Rising Regional Strains

Iraq's FM warns its skies are a 'battlefield' amid Iran-Israel tensions. He calls Palestine recognition a key step but insists on tangible changes on the ground, lamenting a lack of US pressure on Israel to halt the war and settlements while bracing for the impact of renewed UN sanctions on Iran.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein declared that his country has been tragically caught in the crossfire of regional rivalries, stating, "Iraq's geography and sky have become a battlefield, and there are repercussions for these attacks." Speaking in an exclusive interview with Asharq from New York on Monday, Hussein painted a grim picture of a region teetering on the brink, squeezed between escalating Israeli-Iranian tensions and a high-stakes diplomatic standoff over Tehran’s nuclear program, all while the long-unresolved Palestinian issue gains renewed, if contentious, international focus.

Hussein’s comments came as the United Nations Security Council voted to reimpose sanctions on Iran, activating the "snapback" mechanism of the decade-old nuclear agreement after Britain, France, and Germany accused Tehran of non-compliance.

Describing the potential return of European sanctions as "harsh," the Iraqi Foreign Minister warned that such a move "will lead everyone to a dead end," a conclusion he deemed "dangerous."

From his perspective in Baghdad, the compounding pressures on multiple fronts risk a catastrophic outcome. "Increasing pressure on the Palestinian issue and in the Middle East region increases pressure on Iran, which could lead to major problems," he told Al-Sharq, expressing hope that the severe tensions could ultimately be resolved through diplomacy.

The gravity of the situation was underscored by Rafael Grossi, the head of the UN's nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, who told AFP that diplomatic efforts were at a "difficult juncture."

The reimposed sanctions are set to take effect on September 28 unless a last-minute breakthrough is achieved. The precariousness of the moment has been further amplified within Iran itself, where, as previously reported by Kurdistan24, over 70 parliamentarians have signed a letter demanding a re-evaluation of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's religious fatwa prohibiting nuclear weapons, arguing that their "construction and maintenance as deterrence is another matter" in the face of direct attacks on their nuclear facilities.

While navigating the immediate threat of a wider conflict, Minister Hussein also addressed the parallel diplomatic storm unfolding at the United Nations General Assembly over the recognition of a Palestinian state.

He acknowledged that the successive international recognitions are an important show of support for a Palestinian people enduring a major crisis. Calling the recognition of the Palestinian right to a state a "fundamental step" and a condemnation of Israeli policies, he tempered any optimism with a dose of hard-nosed realism, insisting that "the reality on the ground needs to change."

Hussein elaborated that symbolic gestures, while politically significant, are insufficient without tangible progress. "In reality, there are major problems, and recognizing the State of Palestine requires the existence of a specific geography for Palestine, state institutions, a state economy, and a ceasefire," he stated, adding, "All these steps are fundamental in order to translate the issue of recognition into a tangible reality."

The Iraqi minister’s cautious tone reflects a sentiment shared on the ground in the West Bank. France’s recent recognition of a Palestinian state, announced by President Emmanuel Macron from the UN podium, was hailed by the Palestinian Authority as "historic and courageous."

Yet, as Kurdistan24 reported, for many Palestinians living under occupation, the diplomatic victory felt distant from their daily struggles. Eighteen-year-old Zain Abdel Wahab told AFP in Ramallah, "The war in Gaza has lasted two years. What will this recognition bring us? Will the war end? No, it will continue."

This skepticism highlights the deep disconnect between international declarations and the persistent realities of checkpoints, settler violence, and a devastating war in Gaza. Israel, for its part, reacted with defiance, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissing the move as meaningless and vowing to accelerate settlement expansion.

Fuad Hussein directly identified what he sees as the primary obstacle to any meaningful change, placing the onus squarely on Washington.

"We must be realistic," he said. "All practical steps will not succeed unless there is a clear position from the US administration to stop the war and settlements." He expressed deep skepticism about the likelihood of such a shift, noting an upcoming meeting between some Islamic and Arab countries and U.S. President Donald Trump.

"Will Trump and the US administration change their position on these issues? To be realistic, it will be difficult," Hussein predicted. "If there is no change in the American position, there will be no changes in the position of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu."

His assessment was validated by the U.S. State Department’s sharp rebuke of its closest allies. As Britain, Canada, and Australia joined a growing list of Western nations recognizing Palestine, a U.S. spokesperson, as reported by Kurdistan24, dismissed the moves as "performative gestures."

The spokesperson stated, "Our focus remains on serious diplomacy, not performative gestures. Our priorities are clear: the release of the hostages, the security of Israel, and peace and prosperity for the entire region that is only possible free from Hamas."

This stance has created a significant diplomatic rift, isolating the U.S. and Israel from an emerging international consensus that views recognition as a necessary step to preserve the viability of a two-state solution.

For Hussein, these interlocking crises create a perilous environment. He argued that the diplomatic momentum for Palestinian statehood must be leveraged for concrete outcomes.

"All these steps must be used as leverage to stop the war in Gaza and stop settlements in the West Bank, so that the state of war in Gaza does not spread to the West Bank, and this is a dangerous matter," he warned.

His words serve as a sobering reminder that for Iraq and the wider region, the diplomatic maneuvers in New York are not abstract political theater but carry profound and immediate consequences, with the potential to either ignite a wider conflagration or, with immense effort and a fundamental shift in policy, chart a path toward de-escalation and a more stable peace.