KDP Deputy Leader Masrour Barzani Congratulates Voice of Kurdistan on 62nd Anniversary

Barzani hails the station’s legacy as the voice of the Kurdish revolution and a pillar of national identity

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Deputy Leader Masrour Barzani on Sunday congratulated the management and staff of Voice of Kurdistan Radio on the occasion of its 62nd anniversary, praising its legacy as a cornerstone of Kurdish media and resistance.

In his statement, Barzani extended his “warmest congratulations” to the station’s staff, wishing them continued success. He hailed Voice of Kurdistan as an institution with “a history full of pride and leadership in Kurdistan’s media,” describing it as a platform that carried “the voice of revolution, the stories of the Peshmerga, and the struggles of the Kurdish people.”

“The station holds a dignified and respected place,” Barzani said, applauding generations of its staff for their contributions. He encouraged current employees to remain “at the forefront of conveying the truth, strengthening patriotic spirit, and defending the rights of the Kurdish nation.”

Founded on Sept. 27, 1963, Voice of Kurdistan Radio was launched during the Kurdish armed struggle against successive Iraqi regimes. Operating from remote mountain bases, the station played a crucial role in countering Baghdad’s propaganda, uniting Kurds across different regions, and broadcasting revolutionary songs, battlefield reports, and messages of hope.

Despite limited resources and repeated attempts by the Iraqi authorities to jam its signal, the station’s shortwave broadcasts reached audiences across Iraq, Iran, Turkey, Syria, and even into Europe and the Soviet Union, uniting Kurds through a common voice of defiance and hope.

For decades, listening to Voice of Kurdistan was both a symbol of resistance and an act of solidarity. Families often gathered in secret around radios, knowing the risks yet finding inspiration in its messages.

Beyond its practical role in countering state propaganda, the station became a cultural and political lifeline, giving legitimacy to the Kurdish struggle internationally and fostering a sense of unity among a divided people.

Today, in an age dominated by television and digital platforms, its legacy endures as a powerful reminder of the resilience, sacrifice, and determination that have defined the Kurdish pursuit of rights and self-determination.

Despite harsh conditions and limited resources, the Voice of Kurdistan Radio became one of the most influential symbols of Kurdish resilience.

The station’s anniversary continues to be celebrated as a reminder of its enduring role in Kurdish political and cultural life, reflecting both the sacrifices of the past and the ongoing aspirations of the Kurdish people for freedom, rights, and recognition.