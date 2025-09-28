Only Shiite Coordination Framework Can Deliver Iraq’s Next Prime Minister, al-Maliki

Former Prime Minister warns against election delays, criticizes misuse of government resources, and predicts a strong showing for his State of Law coalition

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Former Iraqi Prime Minister and current head of the State of Law coalition Nouri al-Maliki said on Saturday that the Shiite Coordination Framework (SCF) remains the decisive bloc in selecting Iraq’s next prime minister, underscoring its dominance in shaping the country’s political landscape. His comments came during a televised interview with Iraq’s Al Rabiaa TV.

Al-Maliki revealed that ten candidates have so far been proposed for the premiership but stressed that only “two to three” possess the qualifications necessary for the role.

“The rest only have the desire to become prime minister,” he said, adding that “the number of votes needed can only be obtained by the SCF.”

He emphasized that even Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani must rely on SCF support if he seeks another term.

While Iraq’s constitution does not stipulate that the prime minister must be Shiite, al-Maliki noted that the position has historically gone to a Shiite politician since the sect constitutes the majority in parliament.

He explained that the SCF’s parties will run separately in the November 11, 2025 parliamentary elections, each with its own program, before regrouping into a single coalition to nominate the next prime minister and form the government.

“Parties prefer to participate alone so they know their size and supporters,” he said.

Al-Maliki criticized the use of state resources in election campaigns, warning that sitting prime ministers and governors should not compete for office while in power.

“They have all the resources they can use to win,” he argued, recalling that Iraq’s top Shiite clerical authority (al-Marjayiya) has consistently rejected vote-buying and the misuse of government resources.

He accused the current government of engaging in such practices, citing Sudani’s distribution of cash and thank-you letters to 8,600 employees.

The former prime minister also defended Sudani’s decision to hire nearly one million Iraqis without prior economic planning, saying it was necessary to prevent unrest.

“If people don’t have jobs, they will protest. The dignity of the people needs to be saved,” he remarked.

On foreign presence, al-Maliki reiterated his long-standing position against foreign armed forces in Iraq, recalling that he rejected a U.S. request to keep troops in Iraq for 50 years.

“We needed them in the past when we lacked military capability, particularly during the war against ISIS, but now we only need training and experience. What we accept is security cooperation, not foreign forces on the ground,” he stated.

The former prime minister dismissed calls from the Sadrist Movement to boycott the elections, urging them instead to participate in the political process.

“Reforms can only be made through ballots, not by boycotting,” he said. He also warned against efforts to delay the elections, calling postponement “a strike against the political process” that could plunge Iraq into chaos.

Al-Maliki predicted a strong showing for his State of Law coalition, saying it would surpass the 38 seats it won in the 2021 elections.

“All the surveys we conducted show we will achieve a big victory,” he claimed.

The Shiite Coordination Framework, a coalition of Shiite parties including al-Maliki’s State of Law, has served as the main political counterweight to Muqtada al-Sadr’s movement, which withdrew from parliament after the 2021 elections.

The SCF ultimately backed Sudani’s premiership in 2022, consolidating Shiite dominance over Iraq’s government formation process. As Iraq approaches its 2025 parliamentary elections, competition between Shiite factions, as well as the debate over foreign troop presence and economic management, remain defining issues shaping the country’s fragile political stability.

In recent years, Iraq's political terrain has been significantly shaped by external actors, notably Iran and the United States. Historically, Iran has exerted substantial influence over Iraqi politics, particularly through its support for Shiite militias and political factions.

This influence has often extended to the selection of Iraq's prime ministers, ensuring that candidates aligned with Tehran's interests ascended to power. However, the geopolitical landscape is undergoing a transformation.

The U.S. administration under President Donald Trump implemented a "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran, targeting its economic and military networks. This strategy has led to a reduction in Iran's leverage over Iraq, creating an opportunity for a recalibration of Iraq's foreign relations and internal power structures.

As Iraq approaches its parliamentary elections on November 11, 2025, the diminished Iranian influence raises critical questions about the future direction of the country's governance.

The SCF, once a dominant force in Iraqi politics, now faces challenges in maintaining its previous level of control. The United States has been actively pressuring Iraq to curb the activities of Iran-backed militias, advocating for their disarmament and integration into the national security apparatus.

This external pressure, coupled with internal demands for reform, could lead to significant shifts in Iraq's political and security equations.

The role of Iran-backed militias in Iraq remains a contentious issue. These groups, such as Kataib Hezbollah and Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, have been instrumental in combating ISIS but have also been implicated in activities that undermine Iraq's sovereignty.

The United States has consistently called for the disbandment of these militias, viewing them as destabilizing forces aligned with Tehran's regional ambitions.

The Israeli government's recent threats against Iraqi militia leaders have further complicated the situation. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's remarks, warning of targeted actions against militia leaders if they engage in hostilities against Israel, have been met with strong condemnation from Iraq.

Iraq's authorities reaffirmed the country's stance on protecting its sovereignty and rejecting foreign interference.

The interplay between U.S. pressure, Iranian influence, and Iraqi sovereignty will significantly shape the outcomes of the 2025 elections and the subsequent formation of the government.

A potential realignment could see a government more independent from Iranian influence, possibly leading to reforms in militia integration and a reevaluation of Iraq's foreign alliances.

However, this transition is fraught with challenges, including resistance from entrenched political factions and the risk of escalating tensions with Iran and its allies.

The coming months will be pivotal in determining whether Iraq can navigate these complex dynamics to achieve a more stable and sovereign political future.