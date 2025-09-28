PM Barzani Launches Landmark Safety Guide, Heralding New Era of Citizen Protection

PM Masrour Barzani launched the new Kurdistan Safety Guide, a key initiative of the 9th cabinet to protect citizens' lives and property. He hailed major reforms in the Ministry of Interior, including advanced technology for police and civil defense, and a successful speed camera project.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a keynote address that celebrated a new and foundational pillar of public safety for the Kurdistan Region, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday officially launched the Kurdistan Safety Guide, a landmark initiative he described as a core part of the ninth cabinet's strategic vision to protect the lives and property of all citizens.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the culmination of a four-year effort by the Ministry of Interior, the Prime Minister commended the ministry for its important work, framing the new guide as a critical step in a broader, comprehensive campaign of reform and modernization aimed at elevating the standards of public service and aligning the region's progress with international best practices.

"I am pleased to be here and to have witnessed with you these developments that exist in the Ministry of Interior," Prime Minister Barzani began, extending a warm welcome to the attendees. "I commend the Ministry of Interior for carrying out this important work, which is the writing and preparation of the Safety Guide."

He emphasized that the guide will now serve as a "foundation and a basis for protecting safety in buildings, residential places, warehouses, petrol stations, and all those projects where citizens live or with which they have daily dealings."

The ultimate aim, he stressed, is to ensure that citizens are protected from harm and to prevent the occurrence of technical errors that could lead to catastrophic human and material losses.

The Prime Minister's address situated this specific achievement within the wider context of the Ministry of Interior's multifaceted role and the significant progress it has made under the ninth cabinet. He described the ministry as a "large and important" institution that is not only a provider of essential services but also a key enforcer of the law, responsible for "protecting the security and stability of citizens in coordination and cooperation with other relevant agencies."

He paid tribute to the dedication of the ministry's personnel, stating, "Thanks to the sleepless nights and tireless efforts of the employees of the Ministry of Interior, the security forces, and other security forces, security and stability have been preserved in the Kurdistan Region."

This commitment to security, he explained, has been augmented by a strategic investment in technology.

In the field of law enforcement, the Prime Minister noted that "we have put the best technology at the service and disposal of the Kurdistan police so that they can more easily and quickly search for criminals and bring them to face the law." Similarly, for the civil defense teams, the KRG has provided "the most advanced technology, equipment, and materials for rescue and firefighting."

However, the Prime Minister was keen to emphasize that technology and equipment alone are not enough. The true key to public safety, he argued, lies in prevention.

"More important than these supplies is how we prevent disasters from happening and set limits for unwanted incidents, such as the outbreak and non-spread of fire," he said.

"This is done through adherence to safety instructions and guides, which must be fully followed up and fully implemented." This is the core philosophy behind the new Safety Guide, a proactive approach that prioritizes preventing tragedies before they occur.

As a prime example of this proactive, data-driven strategy, the Prime Minister highlighted another major initiative of the Ministry of Interior: the installation of speed cameras to improve traffic safety.

He explained that this project was implemented with a "clear idea and strategy," and the results have been remarkable and life-saving. "In the places where that project has fully come into effect, traffic incidents have decreased by 50% in one year, and deaths and serious injuries have decreased by more than 60%," he announced.

This has not only saved lives but has also led to a significant reduction in the major financial losses that citizens previously suffered due to traffic accidents, as well as damage to public infrastructure.

He noted that other projects, such as the new driver training system and the updated registration and licensing system, are also contributing to this positive trend, with even clearer results expected in the coming years.

Having laid out these successes, the Prime Minister turned his address into a direct appeal to the public, framing the relationship between the government and the people as a vital partnership. "I call on the dear citizens, for the sake of protecting their lives and property and protecting the safety of citizens, to adhere to the laws and instructions of the Ministry of Interior and traffic police so that we may all be far from disasters and unwanted incidents," he urged.

He acknowledged the commendable progress seen across all sectors in the Kurdistan Region but stressed that development brings with it new responsibilities.

"No matter how much progress there is, we must also adapt ourselves to that progress and bring the level of Kurdistan closer to international standards," he said. The new Safety Guide is a model for this approach, ensuring that as the region develops, its citizens are also protected from potential dangers. He revealed that similar guides are now being prepared in other ministries, all with the aim of better serving the public.

Prime Minister Barzani reiterated the government's core duty "to work day by day and to exert itself for the sake of improving the lives of its citizens." However, he emphasized that government efforts alone are not enough.

"It is also very, very important that dear citizens are cooperative, and without the citizens, of course, the government alone cannot be successful," he stated. "My request to my dear citizens is that they adhere to the instructions that are issued, whether for their own safety or the safety of their relatives and other citizens."

He called on the public to educate themselves on how to adapt to new developments and to follow the necessary instructions in all aspects of life, from traffic safety to fire prevention.

In his closing remarks, the Prime Minister paid a heartfelt tribute to the frontline personnel who dedicate their lives to protecting others. "I commend all those employees, civil servants, and dear sisters and brothers who truly sacrifice themselves and are ready to sacrifice themselves for the safety of other citizens," he said.

"Here, we bow our heads in respect and honor for those dear ones who have sacrificed their lives, and we also commend those dear sisters and brothers who are on duty and continue to protect the safety of us all," PM Masrour Barzani stated.

He concluded with a message of pride and hope: "I thank you, I am proud of you. God willing, may you always be successful and safe, and may our Kurdistan always be prosperous."

The launch of the Safety Guide, as detailed in a previous Kurdistan24 report, is the culmination of a four-year process initiated by Interior Minister Raber Ahmed on January 5, 2021.

This meticulous focus on preventative measures is part of a broader, holistic strategy that has seen the elevation of the Civil Defense to a General Directorate, separate from the police, and significant investments in modern equipment and professional training.

As Minister Ahmed previously explained, these reforms are a direct reflection of the ninth cabinet's unwavering commitment to its foundational goals of serving the people and continuously raising the quality of life and safety for all citizens of the Kurdistan Region.