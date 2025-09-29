Turkey Reports Return of Over Half a Million Syrian Refugees Since Assad’s Fall

The minister reaffirmed Ankara’s commitment to assisting its “Syrian brothers,” stressing that Turkey’s refugee management policies have set a positive global example.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, in a post on X, announced on Monday that 509,387 Syrian refugees have returned to Syria since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime on Dec. 8, 2024.

The minister reaffirmed Ankara’s commitment to assisting its “Syrian brothers,” stressing that Turkey’s refugee management policies have set a positive global example. He added that Turkey will continue its support for Syrians during the transition period in their country.

According to official figures, since 2016, a total of 2,249,390 Syrian refugees have returned from Turkey to Syria, many through safe zones established along the Turkish-Syrian border.

Turkey has hosted the largest number of Syrian refugees in the world since the start of the Syrian conflict in 2011. At its peak, more than 3.6 million Syrians were registered under temporary protection in the country. The influx placed significant economic and social pressure on Turkey, sparking political debates and influencing Ankara’s domestic and foreign policies.

Over the years, Turkey has pursued both humanitarian and security-oriented strategies, including cross-border operations to create safe zones in northern Syria (Western Kurdistan) and agreements with the European Union to curb irregular migration. These measures aimed to facilitate voluntary returns while maintaining regional stability.

The fall of Assad’s regime in late 2024 marked a turning point, raising hopes for the safe resettlement of millions of displaced Syrians. Since then, Ankara has stepped up efforts to organize returns and provide humanitarian support in coordination with local and international partners.

Yerlikaya’s remarks come at a time when Turkey is under both domestic and international scrutiny regarding its handling of refugee and migration issues. By highlighting the scale of voluntary returns and the government’s long-standing support for Syrians, Ankara seeks to project an image of effective crisis management and humanitarian leadership.