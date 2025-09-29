Kurdistan Region President Endorses KRG’s MyAccount Program

President Barzani expressed his full support for the initiative, commending the young professionals driving the project and highlighting its importance in modernizing the Region’s financial system.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Monday received the MyAccount team to complete his personal registration under the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) flagship financial inclusion program.

The team, led by Shilan Dosky, Head of Special Projects in the Prime Minister’s Office, along with project supervisor Aras Salah, met with the President to finalize the process of opening his new bank account.

During the meeting, President Barzani expressed his full support for the initiative, commending the young professionals driving the project and highlighting its importance in modernizing the Region’s financial system.

Expanding financial inclusion

Launched by the KRG, the MyAccount program aims to promote banking access for public employees and pensioners, thereby reducing reliance on cash salaries and enhancing oversight of public payrolls. So far, more than 900,000 beneficiaries across the Kurdistan Region have registered for bank accounts under the scheme, marking it one of the largest financial reforms in recent years.

By ensuring that salaries are transferred directly to individual accounts, the program seeks to combat corruption, enhance fiscal transparency, and encourage a stronger culture of savings and investment among citizens.

Broader economic reform context

MyAccount forms a key part of the KRG’s ongoing economic reform agenda, which prioritizes digitalization of government services, diversification of the economy, and integration of the Region into the global financial system. The program also aims to strengthen the banking sector by increasing deposits, boosting financial literacy, and reducing the risks associated with cash circulation.

With President Barzani’s personal registration, the initiative has gained further political momentum and public visibility, signaling strong leadership backing for its expansion.