KDP, PUK Move Closer to Agreement as Kurdistan Region Parliament Prepares to Resume Sessions

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – A source within the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on Tuesday confirmed signs of rapprochement between the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and the KDP, paving the way for the Kurdistan Parliament to resume its sessions within the next two weeks.

Saman Ahmad, spokesperson for the Kurdistan Region Parliament press office, told Kurdistan24 that parliament staff had already completed the necessary preparations for the assembly’s first meeting.

“Whenever the political parties reach an agreement, the Parliament’s office can carry out preparations in just a few hours to finalize the technical aspects and complete all arrangements,” Ahmad explained.

He noted that the first session of the sixth parliamentary term remains formally open, meaning the next meeting will be considered a continuation of that session. The agenda includes electing the parliament’s presidency – Speaker, Deputy Speaker, and Secretary – in line with Article 48 of the Kurdistan Parliament Election Law, which requires an absolute majority through a secret and direct vote.

The reported progress follows a high-level meeting on Tuesday between the PUK and KDP leadership under President Masoud Barzani in Erbil’s Pirmam district. Sources described the talks as “positive,” with discussions centered on the formation of the next cabinet.

“As the first step, the Kurdistan Region Parliament will resume its work and activities in the next two weeks, followed by the completion of subsequent steps,” a KDP source told Kurdistan24.

The sixth round of the Kurdistan parliamentary elections was held on October 20, 2024, with voter turnout surpassing 70 percent. The results distributed the 100 parliamentary seats as follows:

KDP: 39 seats (812,537 votes)

PUK: 23 seats (409,548 votes)

New Generation Movement: 15 seats (292,032 votes)

Kurdistan Islamic Union: 7 seats (117,564 votes)

National Stance Movement: 4 seats (56,008 votes)

Kurdistan Justice Group: 3 seats (64,874 votes)

People's Front: 2 seats (33,466 votes)

Gorran Movement: 1 seat (11,641 votes)

Kurdistan Region Coalition: 1 seat (12,929 votes)

Quotas: 5 seats

The resumption of parliamentary sessions and progress toward forming the new cabinet mark an important step in stabilizing political life in the Kurdistan Region following last year’s elections.