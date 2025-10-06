PM Barzani Reaffirms Support for Yazidi Rights as Sacred Jama Feast Begins

PM Masrour Barzani congratulates Yazidis on the Jama Feast, reaffirming KRG support for their legitimate rights as an authentic component of Kurdistan.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - As thousands of Yazidi pilgrims from across the Kurdistan Region and around the globe began their sacred journey to the holy valley of Lalish for the commencement of the Jama Feast, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani issued a heartfelt message of congratulations, reaffirming the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) unwavering support for the legitimate rights of the Yazidi community and its commitment to serving them as an "authentic component of Kurdistan."

The Prime Minister's message of solidarity and respect arrives as the Lalish Temple, the holiest site for the Yazidi faith, undertakes intensive preparations to welcome an estimated 200,000 worshippers for their largest and most spiritually significant annual festival, a seven-day period of ancient rituals, communal gathering, and profound religious devotion that stands as a powerful testament to the resilience and continuity of the Yazidi people.

Monday, October 6, 2025, marks the beginning of the Jama Feast, or Feast of the Assembly, a week-long celebration that will last until October 13. In his message, Prime Minister Barzani extended his warmest felicitations to the entire Yazidi community.

"On the occasion of the 'Jama Feast', I extend my warmest congratulations to all Yazidi sisters and brothers in Kurdistan and the world, and I hope you spend the days of the festival in goodness and happiness," the Prime Minister stated.

He then underscored the deep and enduring commitment of his government to the Yazidi people, a community that has faced unimaginable hardship and persecution. "We reiterate our support for the legitimate rights of our Yazidi sisters and brothers and for serving them," he affirmed, concluding with a simple and warm wish: "Happy 'Jama Feast' to everyone, and may you always be in happiness."

The Prime Minister's message is delivered at a time of immense spiritual and communal importance for Yazidis worldwide.

The Jama Feast is a celebration deeply woven into the fabric of Yazidi religious history and identity. A pilgrimage to the sacred Lalish Temple, located in the Shekhan district, during this period is considered a religious duty that every Yazidi strives to fulfill at least once in their lifetime.

According to a report from Sema TV, the temple is currently witnessing exceptional scenes of activity as final preparations are made for the influx of pilgrims. Luqman Suleiman, the media officer at the Lalish Temple, confirmed that extensive coordination has been underway to ensure the safety and comfort of the tens of thousands of guests.

"Intensive meetings have been held with the participation of the Spiritual Council, security forces, and the Peshmerga," Suleiman said in an interview with Sema TV. "Comprehensive plans have been set to organize the festival’s ceremonies."

He noted that the number of visitors this year is expected to exceed 200,000 people, a staggering figure that speaks to the festival's profound significance. To accommodate this massive gathering, access has been facilitated for Yazidis traveling from as far away as Syria, Türkiye, and various European nations to take part in the celebrations, turning the valley of Lalish into a global nexus of Yazidi faith.

The week-long festival is a rich tapestry of ancient rites and ceremonies, each layered with deep historical and spiritual symbolism, as detailed in a previous report by Kurdistan24. The rituals are seen as a profound connection between the people, nature, and the three spiritual stages of Yazidism.

Some of the ceremonies hark back to the very dawn of the Yazidi faith and its divine traditions, while others reflect historical links to the era of Prophet Abraham. The central figure of the modern Yazidi faith, Sheikh Adi bin Musafir, is also a focal point of the celebrations, and his tomb in Lalish remains the beating heart of Yazidi spiritual life. This layered history makes the Jama Feast not merely a religious observance but a living testimony to Yazidi continuity and resilience.

The days and hours leading up to the festival are filled with acts of devotion and preparation. Yazidi families and spiritual leaders travel from near and far, undertaking the cleaning of Lalish’s sacred courtyards, preparing homes to welcome guests, and engaging in initial prayers.

On the eve of the festival, pilgrims gather to visit the tombs of revered saints, including Sheikh Adi, Sheikh Fakhr, and Sheikh Shams, and to visit the sacred springs of Kaniya Spî (the White Spring) and Zamzam. Every Yazidi is expected to perform these visits before participating in the main ceremonies.

Ritual foods, including the sacred dish known as samat, are prepared, while the qewals—the Yazidi religious singers—chant hymns at dawn to the haunting and rhythmic accompaniment of the def (frame drums) and shibab (flutes).

Among the most unique and visually striking ceremonies is the Peri Suwarkan, or the tying of wishing ribbons. In this ritual, pilgrims dip colorful cloth ribbons into the holy waters of Kaniya Spî, tie them at various shrines throughout the temple complex, and then carry them on their heads or arms as a form of blessing. This procession of ribbons, dedicated to saints such as Sheikh Adi, Sheikh Hassan, and Sheikh Shams, is accompanied by the percussive sounds of drums and flutes, culminating at the tomb of Sheikh Adi and symbolizing spiritual renewal and divine protection.

Perhaps the most powerful and dramatic ritual of the entire festival takes place on the fifth day at Mount Arafat, a peak located near Lalish. Known as the Qebax, this ceremony involves the sacrificial offering of an ox, an animal dedicated to Sheikh Shams, the greatest of the Yazidi deities.

The sacrifice is a deeply solemn and communal event. A procession of qewals, sheikhs, and armed guards makes its way up the mountain, where they light torches and sing hymns before the animal is slaughtered in front of the assembled crowds.

The ox's blood is then poured on the shrine of Sheikh Shams, a powerful act symbolizing the renewal of the sacred covenant between the Yazidi people and their faith. The meat of the sacrificed ox is then distributed as a sacred food to the pilgrims, further strengthening the bonds of community and shared belief.

Another highlight of the week is the Berê Shabakê, a grand procession that involves elders, clerics, and pilgrims carrying torches and other sacred objects. The ceremony begins at the Kaniya Spî spring and winds its way through the Lalish valley, culminating at the shrine of Sheikh Adi.

In a display of deep devotion, participants tie sticks to their heads and strike them against the ground three times while chanting prayers in honor of the saints. This solemn ritual is repeated over three days, with each repetition serving as a reaffirmation of the Yazidi people's unwavering devotion.

Throughout the week, the ancient temple complex comes alive with spiritual songs and traditional dances. As night falls, young men and women, priests and lay followers alike, gather in large circles to dance to the music of drums and flutes. The valleys around Lalish are illuminated by the warm glow of torches as pilgrims chant hymns of light, creating an atmosphere of profound spiritual beauty and communal unity.

The festival culminates with the ceremonial washing of the sacred Tawusê Melek (the Peacock Angel), the holiest symbol in Yazidism, an act that marks the formal completion of the week's rituals.

Lalish Temple, nestled in the mountains north of Sheikhan, is more than just the largest and most sacred Yazidi temple in the world; it is the anchor of Yazidi identity. Each year, Yazidis from across Kurdistan and the global diaspora make this pilgrimage, returning to this valley of light to reaffirm their faith and traditions in the face of centuries of persecution and attempts at erasure.

The Jama Feast, with its rich and complex blend of ritual sacrifice, prayer, music, and communal gathering, is far more than a festival. It is a powerful declaration of resilience, a bridge between an ancient heritage and a modern identity, and, above all, a collective prayer carried through the mountains for peace, continuity, and a brighter future.

It is into this sacred and hopeful space that Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has extended his hand in solidarity, reassuring the Yazidi people of their protected and cherished place within the vibrant mosaic of Kurdistan.