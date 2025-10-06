PM Barzani Meets Head of Nasr Alliance to Discuss Iraq’s Political Developments

Prime Minister Barzani and Abadi emphasize constitutional dialogue and coordination ahead of Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, on Monday, welcomed Haider Abadi, former Iraqi prime minister and leader of the Nasr Alliance, for a high-level meeting in Erbil.

During the discussion, the officials reviewed recent political developments in Iraq and the KRG’s relations with the federal government.

They emphasized the importance of resolving disputes on constitutional grounds and maintaining the legal framework that governs relations between Erbil and Baghdad.

The meeting also focused on preparations for the upcoming elections for Iraq’s Council of Representatives, underscoring the need for coordination and dialogue among political parties to ensure a smooth electoral process.

The discussions reflect ongoing efforts by the KRG and Iraqi political leaders to address governance challenges, maintain stability, and uphold constitutional agreements while preparing for the next parliamentary session.

Iraq is set to hold parliamentary elections on November 11, 2025, a critical moment for the country’s political landscape. The vote will determine the composition of the Council of Representatives, which in turn influences the formation of the federal government and the selection of the prime minister.

These elections are taking place amid ongoing debates over electoral reforms, voter registration challenges, and competition among political blocs, including Shiite, Sunni, and Kurdish parties.

Observers note that the outcome could significantly impact Iraq’s approach to governance, federal-regional relations, and policy priorities, particularly regarding security, economic recovery, and foreign relations.

For the Kurdistan Region, the upcoming elections represent a crucial opportunity to assert its political influence in Baghdad, safeguard its hard-won constitutional rights, and reinforce the region’s long-standing autonomy, while ensuring that Kurdish interests remain central in shaping Iraq’s future governance.