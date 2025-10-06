Masrour Barzani Bids Farewell to Czech Consul General in Erbil By Dler Mohammed

PM Barzani praises Consul Kortanek’s efforts in strengthening KRG-Czech ties as he concludes his tenure, highlighting the region’s commitment to international cooperation and diplomacy.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, on Monday, received Karl Kortanek, the Consul General of the Czech Republic in Erbil, to mark the conclusion of his tenure in the region.

Prime Minister Barzani expressed his gratitude for Consul General Kortanek’s efforts in strengthening bilateral relations and fostering cooperation between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Czech authorities.

He wished him success in his future endeavors and emphasized the importance of continued partnership and collaboration between the Kurdistan Region and its international partners.

Consul General Kortanek, in turn, acknowledged the support and coordination he received from relevant KRG officials and offices throughout his assignment, highlighting the region’s commitment to diplomatic engagement and international cooperation.

The Kurdistan Region has maintained a growing network of diplomatic ties in recent years, with consulates from Europe, the Middle East, and beyond playing a key role in supporting trade, investment, and cultural exchange.

The Czech Republic, a longstanding European partner, has been particularly active in fostering economic projects and facilitating collaboration in governance, infrastructure, and education.

The farewell of Consul General Kortanek underscores both the continuity of these diplomatic efforts and the KRG’s ongoing commitment to maintaining strong international relations amid regional challenges.