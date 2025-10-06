President Barzani: Yazidis Are a Beloved and Inseparable Part of Kurdistan's People

President Barzani congratulates Yazidis on the Jama festival, affirming they are an inseparable part of the Kurdish people and celebrating their resilience.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a powerful and heartfelt message marking the beginning of the sacred Yazidi Jama festival, President Masoud Barzani celebrated the profound resilience and unwavering faith of the Yazidi Kurds, declaring them a "beloved and inseparable part of the Kurdish people."

While extending his warmest congratulations to Yazidis in Kurdistan and across the globe, the President also drew sharp attention to the immense hardships they have endured, particularly the "illegal and abnormal situation" that has been imposed on their ancestral homeland of Sinjar for several years.

His message was both a celebration of cultural and religious perseverance and a solemn call to action, emphasizing that it is the collective duty of all sides to work tirelessly to protect and strengthen the culture of coexistence that defines the Kurdistan Region.

On Monday, October 6, 2025, as thousands of Yazidi pilgrims began to gather in the holy valley of Lalish for their most important annual religious festival, President Barzani issued his congratulatory message. "On the occasion of the Jama festival, I extend my warmest congratulations to all the Yazidis of Kurdistan and the world," he began.

He immediately followed this with a powerful affirmation of identity and kinship, stating, "Yazidis are a beloved and inseparable part of the Kurdistan's people."

The President's message did not shy away from the immense suffering that has befallen the Yazidi community. He acknowledged "all the hardships and difficulties that our Yazidi sisters and brothers have gone through," a direct reference to the genocidal campaign waged against them by the so-called Islamic State (ISIS) in 2014 and the ongoing challenges they face.

He specifically highlighted the unresolved and deeply concerning situation in their heartland. "The illegal and abnormal situation that has been imposed on Sinjar and their areas for several years... is a matter of our concern," he stated, underscoring the political and security instability that continues to prevent a full and dignified return for many displaced Yazidis.

Despite these profound challenges, President Barzani praised the community's remarkable strength and spirit. He noted that it is "with great faith and resilience" that the Yazidi Kurds continue to "celebrate their festivals and religious occasions peacefully and freely" in the safe havens of the Kurdistan Region.

This act of cultural and religious celebration, in the face of such adversity, stands as a testament to their enduring spirit. On this occasion, the President emphasized a broader, societal responsibility, stating, "it is the duty of all sides to work to protect and strengthen the culture of coexistence and unity among all the religious and ethnic components in Kurdistan."

He concluded his message with a warm and personal wish: "Happy festival to you, and may you remain in goodness and happiness."

President Barzani's message was complemented by a similar congratulatory statement from the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani. The Prime Minister also extended his warmest congratulations and reiterated his government's "support for the legitimate rights of our Yazidi sisters and brothers and for serving them" as an "authentic component of Kurdistan."

These messages from the highest levels of the Kurdistan Region's leadership are delivered at a time of immense spiritual and communal importance for Yazidis worldwide.

The Jama Feast, or Feast of the Assembly, is a seven-day celebration, lasting from October 6 to 13, that is deeply woven into the fabric of Yazidi religious history and identity. A pilgrimage to the sacred Lalish Temple, located in the Shekhan district, is considered a religious duty that every Yazidi strives to fulfill at least once in their lifetime.

According to a report from Sema TV, preparations at the temple have been intensive, with comprehensive security and service plans put in place through coordination between the Yazidi Spiritual Council, security forces, and the Peshmerga to accommodate an expected crowd of over 200,000 pilgrims from Kurdistan, Iraq, Syria, Turkey, and the European diaspora.

The week-long festival is a rich and complex tapestry of ancient rites and ceremonies, each layered with deep historical and spiritual symbolism, as detailed in a previous report by Kurdistan24.

The rituals are seen as a profound connection between the people, nature, and the three spiritual stages of Yazidism. The ceremonies hark back to the very dawn of the Yazidi faith, reflect historical links to the era of Prophet Abraham, and honor the central figure of the modern faith, Sheikh Adi bin Musafir, whose tomb in Lalish is the focal point of their spiritual life. This makes the Jama Feast a living testimony to Yazidi continuity and resilience through centuries of persecution.

The festival involves a series of deeply symbolic rituals. Pilgrims visit the tombs of revered saints and the sacred springs of Kaniya Spî (the White Spring) and Zamzam. The qewals, or Yazidi religious singers, chant hymns at dawn to the accompaniment of traditional instruments.

One of the most unique ceremonies is the Peri Suwarkan, or the tying of wishing ribbons, where colorful cloth ribbons are dipped in holy water and tied at shrines to symbolize renewal and divine protection.

Perhaps the most dramatic ritual is the Qebax, which takes place on the fifth day and involves the sacrificial offering of an ox on Mount Arafat, an act that symbolizes the renewal of the sacred covenant between the Yazidi people and their faith. Another highlight is the Berê Shabakê, a grand procession with torches and sacred objects that winds through the valley to the shrine of Sheikh Adi.

Throughout the week, the ancient temple complex comes alive with spiritual songs, traditional dances, and communal gatherings that strengthen the bonds of the community. The valleys around Lalish are illuminated by torches as pilgrims chant hymns of light, creating an atmosphere of profound spiritual beauty and unity.

The festival culminates with the ceremonial washing of the Tawusê Melek (the Peacock Angel), the holiest symbol in Yazidism. Lalish Temple is not merely a place of worship; it is the anchor of Yazidi identity. Each year, the pilgrimage to this valley of light is a powerful act of reaffirmation for a people who have endured countless attempts at erasure.

The Jama Feast is a declaration of their resilience, a bridge between their ancient heritage and their modern identity, and a collective prayer for peace and continuity.

President Barzani's message, which acknowledges both their suffering and their strength, serves as a powerful recognition of the Yazidi people's integral and cherished place within the nation of Kurdistan.