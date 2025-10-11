KRG Launches Road Project in Duhok’s Batifa as PKK-Türkiye Conflict Recedes

The KRG has begun an 8-billion-dinar project to rehabilitate roads in 7 Batifa villages after PKK-Türkiye fighting ceased, part of a wider 'Road Revolution'.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a powerful and tangible sign that peace and stability are finally returning to the long-suffering border regions of the Kurdistan Region, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has initiated a massive project to rehabilitate the vital road networks connecting seven villages in the Batifa district in Duhok province.

After years of being trapped in a state of suspended development due to the persistent conflict between the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the Turkish military, the sounds of war have now been replaced by the hum of construction machinery, bringing with them a profound sense of hope and renewal for the local population.

For residents like Sadiq Benjamin, a farmer who has endured decades of hardship and isolation, the transformation is nothing short of miraculous. "In the past, the situation was very bad," he said, "but now when you come here, you feel like you are in paradise."

The ambitious infrastructure project, which has been allocated a substantial budget of eight billion Iraqi dinars by the KRG, represents a critical "peace dividend" for a region that has paid a heavy price for a conflict not of its own making.

The work, which is being overseen by the independent administration of Zakho, is a direct result of the recent cessation of hostilities that has brought a new and welcome calm to the area. This newfound security has allowed the government to finally resume a project that symbolizes a dream long deferred.

As the project manager, Haji Abdul Latif, explained to Kurdistan24, the initiative to connect these rural communities is not new, but its revival is a story of remarkable perseverance. "Work on this project began in 2010," he stated, "but it was stopped due to the war and unrest. Now we have resumed work again, and we hope to complete it as soon as possible."

This fourteen-year gap is a stark testament to the paralysing effect the conflict has had on the region's development, leaving entire communities cut off and essential infrastructure to crumble. The project will service the villages of Demka, Sarke Besile, Sorya, Shilan, Shirin, and Keshane, among others, reconnecting them to the district center and to each other.

For the residents of these villages, the resumption of work is a moment they have been awaiting for over a decade. The dilapidated state of the roads had made daily life a constant struggle, turning simple journeys into arduous and often dangerous undertakings.

"After the security situation stabilized, the government began to repair our roads, which were in a very bad condition and difficult to travel on," said Mohammed Nuri, another resident of the area.

The poor condition of the roads had a crippling effect on the local economy, which is heavily reliant on agriculture. Farmers like Sadiq Benjamin found it nearly impossible to transport their produce to market, leading to economic hardship and a sense of profound isolation. Accessing essential services like healthcare and education was equally challenging, further marginalizing these border communities.

The start of the rehabilitation work has therefore been met with a mixture of profound relief and cautious optimism. "Thank God, they are now being gradually repaired, and we hope they will be completed as soon as possible," Mr. Nuri added, his words reflecting a community eager to make up for lost time and to finally reap the benefits of peace.

This targeted investment in Batifa is not an isolated initiative but is a key component of the KRG's Ninth Cabinet’s ambitious and wide-ranging "Road Revolution," a comprehensive national strategy aimed at transforming the Kurdistan Region's infrastructure, enhancing connectivity between its cities and villages, and stimulating broad-based economic growth.

According to official figures, this broader initiative has seen the implementation of an astonishing 1,967 road projects across the entirety of the Kurdistan Region, at a total cost of over 1.8 trillion Iraqi dinars. To date, 585 of these projects have been successfully completed, resulting in the construction of 1,363 kilometers of new, modern roads that are reshaping the economic and social landscape of the region.

A crucial and defining feature of this massive infrastructure drive is its financial underpinning. These extensive efforts are entirely self-funded through the KRG's own internal revenues, a fiscal reality that was recently underscored by Agrin Abdullah, the Deputy Minister of Reconstruction and Housing.

He noted with stark clarity that the Iraqi federal government in Baghdad has not allocated a single dinar for road and bridge projects in the Kurdistan Region since 2014, making the KRG's achievements a testament to its commitment to self-reliance and its prioritization of strategic infrastructure development.

This commitment has produced a portfolio of transformative projects that span the length and breadth of the region, ranging from major inter-provincial highways to critical local roads designed to revitalize long-neglected communities.

These include projects like the new 86-kilometer Erbil-Duhok road, a major arterial route that is set to significantly reduce travel times and boost commerce between two of the region's largest economic centers.

At the same time, the government is focused on projects with a profound social and humanitarian impact. For instance, the Balinda-Sida road in the Amedi district, which is now nearing completion, is sparking genuine hope for the large-scale repopulation of over 100 villages that were evacuated for years due to conflict and instability.

In the Garmian Independent Administration, projects like the Kifri-Qarablagh road are set to connect more than 20 previously isolated villages, a development that is expected to provide a major boost to the local agricultural sector by facilitating the transport of goods to market.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has personally championed many of these initiatives, including the strategically and culturally significant Sheikhan-Lalish highway. He has described this particular project, which serves the heart of the Yezidi community, as not only vital for their economic and social well-being but also as a "beautiful example of the culture of coexistence in the Kurdistan Region."

The government’s comprehensive vision also includes a determined effort to address the legacy of past disruptions. The agenda includes resuming work on over 200 long-stalled projects, a category into which the Batifa road project squarely falls.

This demonstrates a holistic approach that not only builds for the future but also rectifies the developmental delays of the past. It is this comprehensive vision that, for the people of Batifa and many other communities across Kurdistan, is now becoming a tangible and life-changing reality.

The project in the seven villages is also part of a more localized, but equally strategic, administrative effort. Farhad Mahmoud, the mayor of Batifa, confirmed that this project falls within a comprehensive program developed by the independent administration of Zakho.

"It was decided to deliver services to all villages that were damaged by the war in past years, including the rehabilitation of internal roads," he stated. This commitment to the Batifa area is also a reflection of a broader administrative strategy to bring governance and services closer to the people.

The mayor noted that Batifa was officially designated as a district just four years ago, a move that has already yielded significant dividends for the local population. Since then, he confirmed, a remarkable "more than 180 kilometers of internal roads" have already been paved, a clear indication of a sustained and serious investment in the district's infrastructure and its future.

The current eight-billion-dinar project is the latest and one of the most significant components of this ongoing effort.

The transformation being witnessed in Batifa today is a powerful illustration of the KRG's long-standing policy of development and reconstruction, a policy that has often been hampered by external conflicts and regional instability.

The ability to finally resume the 2010 road project is a direct consequence of the improved security environment, allowing the government to unlock the region's potential and address the long-neglected needs of its citizens.

The words of the farmer Sadiq Benjamin, who now feels he is "in paradise," are a poignant and powerful testament to the profound impact that basic infrastructure and, above all, peace can have on the human spirit and the life of a community.

As the construction crews work to lay down new asphalt, they are not just building roads; they are paving a path to a more prosperous, connected, and secure future for the people of Batifa, a future that has been a long time in the making.