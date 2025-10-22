Kurdistan PM Barzani Inaugurates Historic Beri-Hajeri Hotel

Historic Beri-Hajeri Hotel, a Landmark Since 1951, Reopens to Welcome Guests and offers accommodations for approximately 150 guests.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani officially inaugurated the newly renovated Beri-Hajeri Hotel on Wednesday, in the town of Sarsank near the Amadi district border.

The hotel, covering an area of 15,000 square meters, offers accommodations for approximately 150 guests. Originally established in 1946 and officially opened to tourists in 1951, the hotel has long been a landmark destination for visitors to the region.

Its recent renovation modernizes the facility while preserving its historical significance, ensuring it meets contemporary standards for comfort and service.

Speaking at the inauguration, Prime Minister Barzani highlighted the importance of supporting private sector initiatives in Kurdistan, noting that investments in tourism infrastructure not only create jobs but also showcase the region’s cultural heritage and natural beauty.

His participation underscores the KRG’s commitment to promoting tourism as a key driver of economic growth and diversification.

The Beri-Hajeri Hotel renovation aligns with the KRG’s broader strategy to develop the tourism sector, which focuses on improving infrastructure, supporting private investments, and marketing the Kurdistan Region as a safe and attractive destination for both domestic and international visitors.

Over the past decade, the government has launched initiatives to enhance historical sites, develop new hotels and resorts, and invest in transportation and hospitality training programs, aiming to boost tourism revenues and create sustainable economic opportunities for local communities.

By revitalizing historic hotels and encouraging new projects, the KRG seeks to position the Kurdistan Region as a leading tourism hub in the Middle East, balancing modern amenities with rich cultural and natural experiences.

Prime Minister Barzani’s active role in inaugurations like the Beri-Hajeri Hotel demonstrates the government’s commitment to fostering a vibrant tourism industry and supporting private sector growth across the region.