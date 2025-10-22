KRG Approves About $630,000 Project to Renovate Erbil’s Historic Bazaar Cemetery

Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw told Kurdistan24 that the project, valued at 820,790,000 dinars ($632,000), has been approved by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and will be fully funded in cash from the Erbil provincial budget.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has approved a major renovation project for the historic Erbil bazaar cemetery, with a budget exceeding 820 million Iraqi dinars (approximately $630,000), according to a statement from the Erbil governorate.

Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw told Kurdistan24 that the project, valued at 820,790,000 dinars ($632,000), has been approved by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and will be fully funded in cash from the Erbil provincial budget.

Governor Khoshnaw noted that burials will be suspended throughout the renovation period to allow for comprehensive restoration and beautification works. The project will include improvements to several sections of the site and the addition of more green space.

“The Erbil bazaar cemetery is the oldest and most renowned burial ground in the city. It represents an essential part of Erbil’s ancient history and identity,” Khoshnaw said.

The cemetery underwent partial renovation last year, also financed by the Erbil provincial budget. The latest project aims to further preserve the site’s historical and cultural significance while enhancing its environment and appearance.

The renovation project is part of a broader initiative to preserve Erbil’s cultural heritage and improve public spaces. By enhancing the cemetery’s infrastructure and aesthetics, the project aims to honor the site’s historical importance while making it more accessible and appealing for visitors and future generations.