Oil Waste and Battery Acid Threaten Drinking Water in Dukan

Authorities are in a race to clean up tons of toxic waste illegally dumped near Lake Dukan, which threatens the drinking water of five million people.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Authorities in the Kurdistan Region are engaged in a critical cleanup operation to prevent the widespread contamination of Lake Dukan after dozens of tons of toxic waste were illegally dumped in a primary rainwater channel that feeds into the reservoir.

The incident poses a significant threat to the drinking water supply for an estimated five million people and the ecological health of one of the region's most important bodies of water.

Officials are now working against the clock to remove the hazardous material before the first autumn rains wash it into the lake, a situation that an environmental police officer has warned could create a "catastrophe."

The environmental issue was identified after a substantial quantity of a black, viscous substance, suspected to be waste from black oil compounds or car battery acid, was found dumped in a dry stream bed near the town of Dukan.

This waterway serves as a main channel for collecting rainwater and directing it into Lake Dukan, a vital reservoir for the region.

The illegal disposal occurred at more than one location along the channel, indicating a deliberate and large-scale effort to discard the hazardous material.

With the rainy season approaching, there is a serious and time-sensitive risk that a significant downpour could transport the contaminants directly into the lake.

The Kurdistan24 correspondent Aras Amin, accompanied by an officer from the Dukan forest and environmental police, visited the site on Thursday to assess the situation.

The inspection confirmed the presence of a thick, black chemical substance that had saturated the ground of the dry waterway. The material's presence in multiple spots along the channel suggests it was not an accidental spill but a calculated act of illegal dumping.

Wahab Ahmed, an officer with the Dukan forest and environmental police present at the scene, outlined the potential consequences if the cleanup operation is not completed before the onset of rain.

"In the event of rain, it will create a catastrophe in Lake Dukan," Officer Ahmed stated in an interview with Kurdistan24.

He explained that the impact would be twofold, affecting both the environment and public health on a massive scale.

"Besides the pollution of the lake's water, it will kill all the living creatures in it," he warned, pointing to the risk of a complete ecological collapse within the lake.

This would affect fish populations, which are a source of food and income for local communities, as well as other wildlife dependent on the lake.

The most immediate and widespread concern, however, is the potential contamination of the drinking water supply. Lake Dukan is the primary source of potable water for a vast population.

"About five million people will be without drinking water because it will not be usable," Officer Ahmed said, highlighting the potential for a major public health crisis.

The introduction of such a large quantity of toxic material could overwhelm the water treatment facilities that rely on the lake, possibly necessitating a complete shutdown of water distribution to numerous cities and towns in the region.

In response to this significant threat, the local administration in the town of Dukan has initiated an urgent cleanup effort. The first course of action was an attempt to contain the waste by covering it with soil.

However, this method proved to be ineffective.

According to observations at the site, the nature of the chemical substance prevented this simple solution from working.

"The concentration and thickness of the chemical substance is such that it does not mix with the soil and dirt and reappears in other places," the on-site report noted.

The material's properties caused it to resist being buried, forcing authorities to reconsider their approach.

With the initial strategy having failed and the window of time before the rains narrowing, officials have now implemented a more intensive and complex plan. The current strategy involves the physical removal of the contaminated material.

The plan is to first mix the chemical sludge with soil, not for containment, but to potentially alter its consistency to make it manageable for excavation.

This mixture of contaminated soil and toxic waste will then be loaded onto trucks and transported away from the waterway to a secure location for proper disposal.

This represents a significant logistical undertaking that must be completed under the considerable pressure of an impending change in weather.

While the physical cleanup is underway, a formal legal and security response has also been initiated. A legal investigation into the incident has begun, and security forces have started a search to identify and apprehend the individuals or entities responsible for the illegal dumping.

The scale of the disposal suggests an industrial source, and the investigation will likely focus on tracing the origin of the waste material.

Adding to the complexity of the situation is the uncertainty regarding the exact chemical composition of the dumped substance. Ma'ruf Majid, the head of the Ayinda organization for environmental protection, told Kurdistan24 that a proper scientific analysis is needed.

"It needs to be determined scientifically whether it is black oil or acid waste, but this has not been done so far," he said.

He also pointed to an important clue from the site, noting that there is "an unpleasant smell coming from it that is not present in black oil," which could indicate the presence of other volatile and potentially hazardous chemical compounds.

This is not the first time Lake Dukan has faced a pollution event, but the scale of the current threat is considered to be far greater than in previous incidents. Last year, a tanker fire at the entrance of Dukan resulted in oil residue entering the lake's water system.

That event, while significant, polluted the water for three days and led to the temporary shutdown of the Koya water project, affecting water distribution for dozens of kilometers.

Observers familiar with both incidents note that the amount of waste in the current situation is substantially larger, described as "dozens of tons."

This has led to the conclusion that "the mixing of this oil residue in such a quantity will undoubtedly create bigger problems for the water of Lake Dukan."

The next few days are considered critical by local officials. The effectiveness and speed of the excavation and removal operation will be the determining factor in whether a major environmental and public health incident can be averted.

The outcome for Lake Dukan, its ecosystem, and the millions of people who depend upon it for their drinking water now depends on the ability of the cleanup crews to complete their difficult work before the arrival of the first autumn rains.

Kurdistan24 correspondent Aras Amin contributed to this report.