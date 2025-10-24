Trump Set for High-Stakes Asia Tour, Meeting with Xi Jinping to Headline Agenda

The highlight of the trip will be Trump’s meeting with Xi, scheduled for October 30 in Busan, South Korea, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – U.S. President Donald Trump will embark this week on a high-profile trip to Asia, with a long-anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping expected to dominate the discussions and carry major implications for the global economy.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Trump described his upcoming tour as a “big trip,” confirming stops in Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea—his first visit to the region since returning to the White House. The journey comes as Washington and Beijing attempt to navigate renewed trade tensions and strategic competition across the Indo-Pacific.

The highlight of the trip will be Trump’s meeting with Xi, scheduled for October 30 in Busan, South Korea, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Trump had earlier threatened to cancel the meeting amid an escalation in the trade war between the two powers, but signaled optimism on Wednesday, saying he is now hoping for a “deal on everything.”

Host nations are preparing elaborate receptions for the U.S. leader, hoping to secure favorable terms on trade and defense cooperation from the unpredictable 79-year-old president.

Trump will depart from Washington on Friday and arrive in Malaysia on Sunday for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, an event he missed several times during his first term. He will then continue to Japan before arriving in South Korea for the APEC gathering, where his talks with Xi are expected to be closely watched worldwide.

Trump’s visit comes at a critical time for global markets and regional security, as the United States seeks to reinforce alliances and stabilize trade relations in the face of growing geopolitical tensions.