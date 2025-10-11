Europe’s Health System Under Strain as Doctors and Nurses Face Mental Health Crisis

One in 10 European doctors and nurses have suicidal thoughts due to a mental health crisis, a new WHO survey reveals, threatening patient care.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A landmark and deeply alarming survey conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO) has revealed a profound and escalating mental health crisis among Europe's frontline medical professionals, with a staggering one in ten doctors and nurses experiencing suicidal thoughts.

The extensive study, which analyzed nearly 100,000 responses from 29 countries, paints a grim picture of a healthcare workforce buckling under the immense strain of unsafe working conditions, long hours, and an increasing threat of violence, a situation that is not only harming the well-being of the caregivers themselves but is also directly impacting the quality of care for patients and threatening the very integrity of the continent's health systems.

As Europe faces a projected shortage of nearly one million health workers by the end of the decade, the WHO is warning that the mental health crisis among its existing workforce is now a critical "health security crisis" that demands urgent and systemic intervention.

The comprehensive survey, which was funded as part of a joint project between WHO/Europe and the European Commission and was released to coincide with World Mental Health Day on October 10, provides a wealth of data that points to deep and systemic problems within the European healthcare sector.

The analysis, which was conducted between October 2024 and April of this year, found that the very conditions in which doctors and nurses are expected to work are actively harming their mental health and well-being.

"Ultimately, the mental health crisis among our health workers is a health security crisis, threatening the integrity of our health systems,” warned Dr. Hans Henri P. Kluge, the WHO's Regional Director for Europe, placing the issue at the highest level of public concern.

The numbers revealed by the survey are stark and deeply worrying. The prevalence of suicidal ideation among doctors and nurses was found to be double that of the general population. One in ten of all respondents admitted that they had experienced thoughts of being "better off dead" or of "hurting themselves" in the two weeks prior to taking the survey.

This high rate of suicidal thinking is directly linked to the unsafe and unsustainable nature of their work environments. The survey found that for the one in three doctors and nurses who have experienced violence in the workplace, and for the vast numbers who are forced to work consistently long hours, conditions such as depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts are all too common.

The issue of excessive working hours is particularly acute. The survey found that one in four doctors across Europe are working more than 50 hours a week, a pace that contributes to burnout and mental exhaustion. Compounding this is a significant lack of job security, with a full third of all doctors being employed on temporary contracts, a situation that the WHO's analysis has strongly linked to increased levels of anxiety.

The human toll of these systemic pressures was poignantly captured in the words of one young medical professional. "We chose a path of humanity, but that does not mean we stop being human ourselves,” said Mélanie Debarreix, a radiology resident from France, her statement a simple yet powerful reminder of the immense personal sacrifices being made by those on the front lines of care.

Despite these incredibly challenging and often damaging working conditions, the survey also revealed a powerful and enduring sense of purpose among the healthcare workforce.

A remarkable three-quarters of all doctors and two out of three nurses expressed a strong sense of meaning and fulfillment resulting from their work, a testament to their deep commitment to their chosen profession and the patients they serve.

However, this sense of purpose is being dangerously eroded by the unbearable pressures of the system. The survey found that between 11 and 34 percent of all health workers are actively considering quitting their jobs.

This potential mass exodus from the profession represents a grave and direct threat to patient care across the continent. The WHO has warned that a significant reduction in the healthcare workforce will inevitably lead to longer wait times for patients and a tangible reduction in the overall quality of care. This is a crisis that has been building for years.

A previous WHO/Europe report, published in 2022, had already found that the recruitment of new health and care workers was failing to keep pace with the rising demand for their services, a situation that was placing "unbearable pressure on the overall system."

The latest survey's findings on the number of professionals considering quitting suggest that this pressure has now reached a critical breaking point.

The long-term projections are even more alarming.

According to Dr. Kluge, Europe is on track to face a staggering shortage of 940,000 health workers by the year 2030. This looming deficit, combined with the profound mental health crisis among the existing workforce, has created a perfect storm that threatens the long-term sustainability of Europe's health systems.

"Their well-being is not only a moral obligation – it is the foundation of safe, high-quality care for every patient,” Dr. Kluge stated, emphasizing that protecting the mental health of healthcare workers is not an optional extra, but an essential prerequisite for a functioning and effective healthcare system.

In response to this escalating crisis, the WHO report has outlined a series of concrete and actionable steps that governments and healthcare institutions can take to address the root causes of the problem.

These recommendations include the implementation of a strict "zero-tolerance" policy for violence in the workplace, a fundamental reform of shift patterns to ensure that working hours are manageable and sustainable, and, critically, ensuring that all healthcare workers have access to high-quality and confidential mental health support.

The message from the WHO is clear: the mental well-being of Europe's doctors and nurses can no longer be an afterthought. It is a fundamental pillar of public health and a critical component of national security, and the time for decisive action is now.