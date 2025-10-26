IHEC Reports 540 Parliamentary Election Campaign Violations

The spokesperson also confirmed that the IHEC had released the final statistics on candidate exclusions, revealing that 837 candidates have been expelled from participating in the sixth round of Iraq’s parliamentary elections.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced on Sunday that it recorded a total of 540 violations during the ongoing campaign for the upcoming parliamentary elections, 62 of which occurred before the campaign officially began, according to IHEC spokesperson Jumana Ghalai.

Ghalai told Kurdistan24 that the commission had instructed all candidates and political parties to remove their campaign posters and pictures within one month after the elections. Failure to comply, she added, will result in the IHEC removing them at the candidates’ expense.

“Candidates have a month to remove their posters and pictures from the streets and public places as soon as the voting process is over,” Ghalai said. “If they do not do so, the commission will take action using the funds that the parties have already deposited as a guarantee.”

The spokesperson also confirmed that the IHEC had released the final statistics on candidate exclusions, revealing that 837 candidates have been expelled from participating in the sixth round of Iraq’s parliamentary elections.

Ghalai previously announced that the campaign period would officially begin on October 3 and conclude on November 8, ahead of the national parliamentary elections scheduled for November 11.

According to the IHEC, 21,404,291 citizens across Iraq are eligible to vote.

This year’s elections will feature 38 political parties, 31 coalitions, and 75 individual lists, with a total of 7,768 candidates—5,520 men and 2,248 women—competing for seats in Iraq’s Council of Representatives.