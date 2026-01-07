Over 2,300 Civilians Evacuated as Fighting Escalates in Aleppo

The Syrian General Authority of Civil Aviation announced an extension of the suspension of flights at Aleppo International Airport due to the deteriorating security situation.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – More than 2,300 civilians have been evacuated from Kurdish-controlled areas of Aleppo as intense fighting resumed for a second consecutive day, leaving several people dead or injured and forcing thousands from their homes.

The clashes have been concentrated in the Kurdish neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsood and Ashrafiyeh, where confrontations erupted between Syrian government factions and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Internal Security Forces. The renewed violence has triggered large-scale displacement amid ongoing shelling and armed engagements.

The Syrian Civil Defense, operating under the Ministry of Emergency and Disaster Management, said that by Wednesday afternoon, 2,324 civilians had been evacuated from Sheikh Maqsood and Ashrafiyeh. The evacuations were carried out via the Awarz and Zuhur Street corridors in response to what officials described as a worsening humanitarian situation. Medical assistance and first aid were also provided to those injured during the clashes.

Separately, the Syrian General Authority of Civil Aviation announced an extension of the suspension of flights at Aleppo International Airport due to the deteriorating security situation. According to an official statement, the suspension will remain in place until 11 p.m. on Thursday, with flights redirected to Damascus International Airport until security and technical assessments are completed.

Nuri Shekho, co-chairman of the neighborhood councils, told Kurdistan24 that residents are facing sustained assaults using heavy weaponry from multiple directions.

“We are being attacked with heavy weapons, resulting in civilian casualties,” Shekho said, adding that at least eight civilians have been killed and 47 others wounded so far.

Meanwhile, the SDF’s Internal Security Forces have accused Damascus government factions of imposing a siege on Sheikh Maqsood and launching attacks with heavy weapons, warning that the actions amount to serious human rights violations.

The situation in Aleppo remains volatile, with concerns mounting over further civilian displacement if the fighting continues.