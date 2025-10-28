Trump in South Korea for APEC Summit as Asia Tour Overlaps with North Korean Missile Launches

Hours before Trump’s summit with President Lee, North Korea’s cruise missile launch reignites regional tensions — yet Trump downplays the threat, reaffirming his readiness to meet Kim Jong Un again.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in South Korea on Wednesday for the final leg of his Asia tour, where he is set to meet President Lee Jae Myung in the historic city of Gyeongju — host of this year’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. The visit comes amid escalating geopolitical challenges, including North Korea’s latest missile launch and a series of legal and political disputes back in Washington.

Trump’s arrival followed a high-profile stop in Japan that yielded $490 billion in investment commitments, though a similar trade breakthrough with South Korea remains elusive.

Trump is reportedly seeking $350 billion in new investment in the U.S. as part of his broader effort to balance trade relations in Asia.

Hours before his summit with Lee, North Korea announced it had successfully fired sea-to-surface cruise missiles into its western waters, underscoring tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

Trump dismissed the launches, saying, “He’s been launching missiles for decades,” but reiterated his openness to meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un again.

At a business forum ahead of the APEC meetings, Trump hailed what he called an “economic revolution” in America and reaffirmed the U.S.–South Korea partnership in reviving American shipbuilding.

“We’re wedded, and we have a very special relationship,” he said, referring to Hanwha Group’s purchase of the Philadelphia Shipyard.

South Korean President Lee, meanwhile, cautioned against rising global protectionism, warning that “in times of crisis like this, APEC’s role as a platform for solidarity shines brighter.”

Later in the day, Seoul announced that Trump would receive the Grand Order of Mugunghwa, South Korea’s highest honor, in recognition of his diplomatic efforts on the Korean Peninsula — making him the first U.S. president to be so decorated.

He will also receive a replica of a royal gold crown from the ancient Silla Kingdom, symbolizing Gyeongju’s heritage.

During remarks to corporate leaders, Trump urged optimism in business and politics, saying, “We will build together, we will trade together, we will prosper together.”

He also joked about his inability to seek a third term, remarking, “I’m not allowed to run. It’s too bad,” though he hinted, “We’ll see what happens.”

Elsewhere, Trump indicated he might lower fentanyl-related tariffs on China, ahead of his scheduled meeting with President Xi Jinping on Thursday, saying Beijing “will be doing what they can do.”

Trump also addressed ongoing crises abroad, defending Israel’s recent strikes on Hamas and pledging U.S. assistance to Jamaica in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa.

The visit, rich in symbolism and controversy, underscores Trump’s strategy of combining aggressive trade diplomacy with populist rhetoric — even as his second term continues to face mounting domestic and international challenges.